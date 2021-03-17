Saturday Night Live is gearing up to kick off three back-to-back episodes starting on March 27. NBC already announced that Maya Rudolph will be returning to SNL again as host, after making several recent guest appearances as Vice President Kamala Harris. But today, the network also revealed Oscar nominees Daniel Kauuya and Carey Mulligan will be hosting the sketch series for the first time in April.

Saturday Night Live announced the April hosts with an official post on social media. For those who didn’t know, Maya Rudolph will be joined by musical guest Jack Harlow, making his debut on the show. Surely Rudolph will reprise her role as Vice President Kamala Harris, but as a former SNL cast member, there’s also the potential for some of her other characters from the past to make a return.

Daniel Kaluuya will host Saturday Night Live on April 3, fresh off his Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor in Judas and the Black Messiah. Though this will be Kaluuya’s first time hosting, it won’t be his first time appearing on SNL. Back in May 2018, the actor made a brief appearance to introduce Donald Glover’s performance as Childish Gambino when the comedian pulled double duty as host and musical guest. Kaluuya isn’t known for his comedic side, but he did appear in Johnny English Reborn and Kick-Ass 2. Even so, it’ll be fun to see him cut loose with the cast of SNL.

Kaluuya will be joined by musical guest St. Vincent, making her second appearance on SNL after debuting on the series back in 2014. Her latest album, Daddy’s Home, will be released on May 14.

The next week, Carey Mulligan will make her hosting debut on April 10. The actress has been receiving plenty of acclaim for her performance in Promising Young Woman, which just earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Mulligan isn’t known for her comedic side either, so this will be something new for her.

Kid Cudi will also be making his SNL debut as musical guest. His latest album, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, was released back in December. He also had a supporting role in Bill and Ted Face the Music last year.

There will likely be another block of two or three episodes to close out Saturday Night Live‘s 46th season, but we’re still waiting for an official announcement from NBC.