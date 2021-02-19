It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the new Supergirl! Latina actress Sasha Calle has landed the coveted part of the DC Film Universe’s Supergirl, who is set to make her debut in Andy Muschietti‘s The Flash movie opposite Ezra Miller.

Deadline reports that Calle beat out 425 other actresses who auditioned to play the part of the Girl of Steel. The Young and the Restless star Sasha Calle is set to make her feature film debut in The Flash as the new Supergirl of Warner Bros.’ DC cinematic universe, making the Boston-born Columbian actress the first Latina to ever play the part.

The Flash director Andy Muschietti announced Calle’s casting via Instagram, where he posted a sweet video of him informing Calle that she had been cast as Supergirl. Calle reacts with shock and tears after Muschietti pulls out a (likely not final) Supergirl suit.

Breaking news from Director Andy Muschietti on Instagram: Re-post: Andy Muschietti | Been doing a lot of flashbacks lately but today is about a Flash forward. #TheFlashMovie @SashaCalle pic.twitter.com/3vD3XP2rbd — DC (@DCComics) February 19, 2021

Deadline reports that Muschietti and DC Films boss Walter Hamada, alongside Warner Bros. producers, were impressed by the “toughness and vulnerability” that Calle brought to the role, among all the other auditions.

“I saw more than four hundred auditions. The US, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia,” Muschietti said. “The talent pool was truly amazing and it was very hard to make a decision, but we finally found an actress who was destined to play this role.”

Calle is a mostly-unknown name, having played the role of Lola Rosales on the long-running soap The Young and the Restless, for which she was nominated last year in the Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama series category at the Daytime Emmys. She also starred in the YouTube miniseries Socially Awkward. But Muschietti has shown a knack for finding young talent, having gathered together a perfect cast for 2017 horror movie It. Calle’s casting also continues the trend toward diversity that DC has been doing for years, casting the Israeli Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Polynesian Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and more.

The actresses reportedly weren’t informed of the role they were auditioning for until late in the process. Calle also did a chemistry read with Miller over Zoom, which was how all the auditions and meetings were held during the casting process for The Flash, which is set to begin production soon.

This is the first we’ve heard of Supergirl appearing in The Flash, and the hoopla surrounding her announcement suggests that this is the first of many DC film appearances for the Girl of Steel. With Ray Fisher’s Cyborg getting cut out of the film, however, it does raise the question of whether Supergirl’s introduction is more of a last-minute addition than a long-planned one for a movie that has been frequently overhauled since it began its development many, many years ago.