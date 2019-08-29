Andy Muschietti may be busy promoting IT Chapter Two at the moment, but the filmmaker was quick to confirm that he is officially the new The Flash director. Muschietti had been reported to be in talks to helm the film last month, but the It director has now confirmed his involvement in the Ezra Miller-led superhero movie.

In an interview with Fandango, Muschietti was asked whether The Flash would be his next project after he wraps things up in Derry. “Yup,” Muschietti replied with a smile. Muschietti went on to tease his vision for The Flash, though — unlike what many assumed from the director’s horror movie catalogue including It and Mama — he would not be giving the comic book movie a horror twist:

“An element if horror? I don’t think so. What captivated me about the Flash is the human drama in it. The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story.”

Little is known about Muschietti’s approach for The Flash, though it’s a topic he may have to tread lightly, since clashing visions is what initially that drove the wedge between previous directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein and their star. Miller has been adamant about maintaining “a darker take on the material” while Daley and Goldstein were brought in specifically to lighten things up. In his brief description, Muschietti doesn’t seem to be particular to a “dark” take, emphasizing the “human feelings and emotions” as well as mentioning that “it’s going to be fun too.” With 2017’s It, Muschietti proved to have a talent for crafting sweet, emotionally fulfilling coming-of-age stories, which he may bring to his take on The Flash.

Muschietti will be helming a script by Christina Hodson, the screenwriter behind Bumblebee and the upcoming DC movie Birds of Prey. His frequent producing partner and sister, Barbara Muschietti, will reportedly produce the film, joining Michael Disco on the project. While no release date has yet been set for this long-embattled The Flash movie, we can probably expect the film sometime in 2021.