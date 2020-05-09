A lot of big pop culture conventions have been canceled thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But perhaps the most crushing blow was the official cancellation of San Diego Comic-Con, the biggest geek gathering in the world, covering all of your favorite movie franchises, TV shows, comics, podcasts, and more, as well as exciting new projects coming down the road. However, event organizers will try to salvage the convention with a San Diego Comic-Con At Home experience this summer.

San Diego Comic-Con At Home Announcement

In the above announcement video, Comic-Con At Home is teased by pointing out all of the things you won’t have to worry about by attending the convention from your home. There’s free parking, comfortable seating, no waiting, your favorite snacks that don’t cost an arm and a leg, and even your pets can attend.

However, all we know right now is that Comic-Con At Home is happening this summer. Any details about what the virtual event will entail remains to be seen. Surely there will be remote panels included as part of the convention, but there’s no telling who will participate, especially when it comes to movie studios that are hurting financially. Sure, there’s a chance we might get panels for upcoming movies like Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Widow, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Hopefully the San Diego Comic-Con At Hoe event will also include access to exclusive merchandise that attendees would otherwise find on the showroom floor. Perhaps there can even promotion of artists who are normally on-hand selling their work in Artist Alley, which happened with WonderCon last month.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted about what’s happening with San Diego Comic-Con At Home, and hopefully there will be enough going on to distract us for at least a few days later this summer. Stay tuned for more.