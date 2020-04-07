Like many conventions right now, WonderCon 2020 has been postponed out of abundance of caution for the growing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But while the annual comic book and film convention won’t be holding its regular festivities in Anaheim, the show goes on for the art galleries participating in the con. Spoke Art announced that it will be debuting several new art exclusive art pieces from artists Marq Spusta, Tom Whalen, Ian Glaubinger, Brad Hill, Joshua Budich, and Max Dalton as part of a virtual WonderCon this week. The art will become available this Thursday, April 9, but some of them are timed limited editions, so jump on those fast.

Spoke Art announced that it will be participating in a virtual WonderCon by debuting a host of new art exclusives from artists Marq Spusta, Tom Whalen, Ian Glaubinger, Brad Hill, Joshua Budich, and Max Dalton. The art pieces feature beloved films ranging from Pulp Fiction, Back to the Future, Spirited Away, Hellboy, and more. The exclusives will be available this Thursday, April 9 at 10:00 A.M. PST at www.spoke-art.com. We have the details on the exclusives below.

Created by Max Dalton, this Pulp Fiction art print comes in 18″ x 24″ and is available for $50. Titled “Ezekiel 25:17,” this is an archival pigment print that refers to the Biblical verse recited by Samuel L. Jackson’s character in the Quentin Tarantino film.

Created by Brad Hill, “‘Big Red’ is a hand-painted Hellboy resin pin measuring at 0.88″. This a limited edition of 50 pins that cost $20 each.

Tom Whalen created this Spirited Away 3-color screen print, which measures at 12″ x 18″ and is a limited edition of 100 prints. Buy one for $30.

This Back to the Future screen print by Ian Glaubinger measures at 18″ x 24″ and is a limited edition at 100 copies. Go where they don’t need roads for $40.

Titled Flowers in Filth, this enchanting Gold Fleck Variant screen print by Marq Spusta measures at 10″ x 14″ and costs $90. It’s a limited edition of 55 copies.

Baby Yoda is all the rage right now, and you can buy a print of the adorable green tyke alongside The Mandalorian in these two screen prints by Joshua Budich. The 12″ x 12″ achieve their hypnotic look with gold foil paper and a shiny metallic style. “Baby Yoda” and “The Mandalorian” cost $35 and are part of a timed limited edition of 100 copies starting Thursday, April 9 at 10 A.M. PST and ending Sunday, April 12 at 10 A.M. PST. “Baby Yoda” and “The Mandalorian” are the only timed editions of the new releases.