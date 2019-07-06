San Diego Comic-Con is nearly upon us. The pop culture convetion runs from July 17 through July 21, and the SlashFilm team will be on the ground to get tha latest about your favorite movies, TV shows, and more. Comic-Con International has slowly been releasing the full line-up of official convention programming and panels, and we’ve sifted through the entire list to point out all the panels related to film and television. Check out the San Diego Comic-Con 2019 schedule below.

Thursday

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art: Behind the Scenes

10:00am – 11:00am – Room 5AB

George Lucas’ new museum is under construction in L.A. Meet Lucas Museum curators Erin M. Curtis, Anastasia James, and Ryan Linkof and learn about a collection of visual storytelling that spans everything from ancient art to illustration, comic art, photography, and the arts of filmmaking, including storyboards, costumes, props, and visual effects.

Hollywood Game Changers: A Conversation with the Creative Women Behind Popular Films and TV Projects

11:00am – 12:00pm – Room 25ABC

Meet the talented women changing the status quo in film and television projects like Game of Thrones, The OA Part II, Watchmen, Space Jam 2, Clueless, Santa Clarita Diet, Unikitty!, Enchanted, BoJack Horseman, Black Monday, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Fahrenheit 451, War for the Planet of the Apes, Rampage, and more! Get insight from famed composers, costume, production, and sound designers on how they use their craft to champion for women empowerment, diversity, and inclusion in entertainment. These fearless women are revolutionizing Hollywood and they’re here to stay. Part 1 of 2 from Impact24’s “Behind-the-Camera Superblock” panel series. Panelists include Paula Fairfield (Game of Thrones), Mona May (Clueless, Enchanted, Santa Clarita Diet), Meghan Kasperlik (The OA Part II, Watchmen), Melissa Bruning (Space Jam 2, War for the Planet of the Apes), Anna Drubich (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark), Anna Hollingsworth (Unikitty!, BoJack Horseman), and more panelists to be announced. Moderated by Chandra Feltus (partner and director at Neer Motion) and Fiorella Occhipinti (cinematographer). Introduction by Impact24 PR’s Andrea Resnick.

Terminator: Dark Fate

11:00am – 12:00pm – Hall H

Paramount Pictures brings a Terminator: Dark Fate panel discussion and footage presentation with talent and filmmakers.

Transformers Cyberverse: Season 2 Sneak Peek

11:00am – 12:00pm – Room 29AB

What is The Power of The Spark ? Get a behind-the-scenes look into what’s next for Cartoon Network and Hasbro Studios’ Transformers Cyberverse. Jack Conway moderates the discussion with Cyberverse story editor Randolph Heard, writers Gavin Hignight, Zac Atkinson, Dan Salgarolo, and Mae Catt, Hasbro Studios’ Mikiel Houser, a TBD member of the Transformers Brand team and the voice of Bumblebee, Jeremy Levy. The team will talk new characters, new stories, and new toys and will be sharing an exclusive clip from season 2, as well as opening up the mic for an audience Q&A.

Sneak Peak for Season 4 of SYFY’s Van Helsing

11:15am – 12:15pm – Indigo Ballroom

Hear from the cast, producers, and writers of the hit TV show Van Helsing, including Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Christopher Heyerdahl, Neal McDonough, Jennifer Cheon Garcia, Tricia Helfer, Aleks Paunovic, and introducing Keeya King and Nicole Munoz, with showrunner Jonathan Lloyd Walker and executive producers Chad Oakes and Michael Frislev. moderated by Bevin of the one and only Den of Geek. Get a sneak peek at what’s in store for the explosive season 4, and be sure to arrive early to get your very own season 4 cast poster!

7th Annual Musical Anatomy of a Superhero: Film and TV Composer Panel

11:30am – 12:30pm – Ballroom 20

Music has always been an important supporting character in movies; it goes to another level in the superhero film genre where the music sets a tone that helps define a character, an impending battle, or a triumphant moment. The annual Musical Anatomy of a Superhero returns with a Justice League/Avenger panel of superhero composers of superhero films. Unreleased music and video clips from upcoming and recently released projects will be featured. Leading Hollywood composers will explain the process and challenges of creating music behind the superhero genre, along with collaborating with the director, producers, and the franchise. Composer panelists include Pinar Toprak (Captain Marvel, Krypton), Benjamin Wallfisch (Shazam!, Hellboy), Sherri Chung (Batwoman, Super Girl), Blake Neely (Batwoman, The Flash), Christopher Lennertz (The Boys, Agent Carter), and moderator Michael Giacchino (Spider-Man: Far From Home, Dr. Strange), with introductions by Ray Costa (Costa Communications).

Secrets from the Beyond: Behind the Camera with Film and TV’s Top Creatives

12:00pm – 1:00pm – Room 25ABC

Experts in music, costume and production design, as well as visual effects sit down to discuss the process of creating the worlds of your favorite films, television shows, and video games! Learn how they use their craft to shape the story, induce emotion through music, and enhance the setting in projects like The Boys, What We Do in the Shadows (TV Series), The Handmaid’s Tale, The Man in the High Castle, Preacher, Battlewake VR, Weird City, Key & Peele, Workaholics, The Order, and more! Part 2 of 2 from Impact24’s “Behind-the-Camera Superblock” panel series. Panelists include Brendan Taylor of Mavericks VFX (The Boys, What We Do in the Shadows), Gary Kordan (Weird City, Workaholics, Key & Peele), Jeremy Nathan Tisser (Battlewake VR), Jill M. Ohanneson (Preacher), Lawson Deming of Barnstorm VFX (The Man in the High Castle), Natalie Bronfman (The Handmaid’s Tale), Patric Caird (The Order, Ed, Edd n Eddy), and more panelists to be announced. Moderated by actor Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows) and content creator Chris Villain. Introduction by Impact24 PR’s Andrew S. Cohen.

The Pitching Hour

12:00pm – 1:00pm – Room7AB

Yvette Nicole Brown (host/actress, Community), Deric Hughes (co-EP, Arrow), Lamont Magee (writer, Black Lightning), Nyambi Nyambi (actor/artist, The Good Fight), Malcolm Barrett (actor, Timeless), a surprise panelist or two, and your moderator Dan Evans III (VP creative affairs, DC Entertainment) will take an idea from conception through production for various media. This process will include creating a pitch document, obtaining representation, and getting a pitch meeting. The panelists will explain, through hypothetical examples and humorous stories, the process that new creators should adapt to make their way through the creative battleground of the entertainment industry. Knowing that each project is unique, there will be a Q&A to allow the audience to really hone in on the solutions to obstacles they may encounter. Also on hand will be an entertainment lawyer to give creators insight on protecting their ideas as they navigate Hollywood!

Batman Beyond 20th Anniversary

12:15pm – 1:15pm – Hall H

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Batman Beyond won two Emmy Awards and three Annie Awards as it captured the imaginations of a new generation of Batman fans, setting new standards for superhero storytelling with innovative designs, outstanding voice acting, and an intriguing approach to DC’s iconic characters and stories. The series also spawned an acclaimed animated film, Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker. Come celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary with many members of the creative team behind the breakthrough production, including producers Bruce Timm (Batman: The Animated Series) and Glen Murakami (Teen Titans), eight-time Emmy Award–winning casting/dialogue director Andrea Romano (Justice League), director James Tucker (Batman: Hush), writers Bob Goodman (Elementary, Warehouse 13) and Stan Berkowitz (Justice League: The New Frontier), and the acting stars of the series: Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series) and Will Friedle (Boy Meets World, Kim Possible), the voices of Batman and Terry McGinnis, respectively. Stay to the end for some exclusive prizes and cool announcements.

Netflix’s New Hit YA Fantasy Series, The Order

12:30pm – 1:30pm – Indigo Ballroom

Meet the cast of Netflix’s The Order at their first ever Comic-Con appearance. Featuring Jake Manley, Sarah Grey, Adam DiMarco, Devery Jacobs, Thomas Elms, Katharine Isabelle, Louriza Tronco, creator/showrunner Dennis Heaton, writer/EP Shelley Eriksen, and executive producers Chad Oakes and Michael Frislev. They’ll premiere a sizzle reel with never-before-seen footage.

The Toys That Made Us

12:30pm – 1:30pm – Room 6A

The minds behind the smash-hit Netflix series The Toys That Made Us are back with their signature brand of insight, wit, and unadulterated love of all things toys! What does the future hold for the continuing series about the toys that we all know? Hear from show creator Brian Volk-Weiss, eP Robin Henry, producer Richard Mayerik, editor Nick Ferrell, and production manager Jackie Palombo, and get an exclusive look ahead, along with a peek behind the curtain of season 3.

Evil Exclusive Screening and Panel

12:45pm – 2:00pm – Ballroom 20

Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. Please join series stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, and Michael Emerson, along with co-creators and executive producers Robert King and Michelle King for an exclusive sneak peek of the first episode followed by a panel discussion. Moderated by Lynette Rice from Entertainment Weekly. Evil will air Thursdays this fall on CBS.

You’re Wrong, Leonard Maltin

1:00pm – 2:00pm – Room 6BCF

“You are not entitled to your opinion. You are entitled to your informed opinion. No one is entitled to be ignorant.”—Harlan Ellison. Film critic Leonard Maltin is the ultimate movie fan and his reviews are legendary. But . . . are they “right”? In the spirit of kindness and with the communal understanding that film is subjective and opinions come in all colors of the rainbow, “You’re Wrong, Leonard Maltin” gives audience members a rare opportunity to challenge the movie master himself on his categorical cinematic conclusions. It’s a conversation between battling beliefs . . . and possibly the only chance you will ever get in your life to convince Leonard Maltin that his movie methodology is mortally mistaken and, in fact, WRONG. Perhaps best known for his eponymous annual book of movie capsule reviews, Leonard Maltin’s Movie Guide, which was published from 1969 to 2014, Leonard and his daughter Jessie Maltin, who together host the Maltin on Movies podcast, are willing to take on all comers who have a gripe over one of Leonard’s reviews. Marquess of Queensbury rules will be enforced, but anyone who wants to have a lively discussion is welcome to spar (verbally) with America’s best-known film critic.

Marvel Games Panel

1:30pm – 3:15pm – Hall H

Get an inside look at the latest and greatest from Marvel Games. Attendees will see exciting new content from Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, Marvel’s Iron Man VR, and Marvel’s Avengers, with many unannounced surprises and panel exclusives. Moderator Greg Miller (loudmouth at KindaFunny.com) will be joined by Bill Rosemann (VP and creative director, Marvel Games) and other panelists from titles throughout the Marvel Games family.

SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout

1:45pm – 2:45pm – Room 6A

Drop on the deck and flop like a fish because it’s a celebration for 20 years of SpongeBob SquarePants! Dive deep down into the making of SpongeBob’s brand-new special “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout!” with co-executive producers Vincent Waller and Marc Ceccarelli. Voice actors Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), Mr. Lawrence (Plankton), and Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs) will discuss what it was like to portray their characters in front of the camera for the first time in this live action-animation hybrid episode. Plus, they’re covering 20 years of nautical nonsense, so be sure to bring it around town!

Undone

1:45pm – 2:45pm – Indigo Ballroom

From acclaimed creators Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg (BoJack Horseman) comes Undone, a groundbreaking and genre-bending animated series about a young woman’s complex journey to unlock her past and solve the mystery of her father’s death. Alma Winograd-Diaz (Rosa Salazar) takes her mundane life one day at a time until a near-fatal accident induces visions of her late father, Jacob. Through these persistent visions, he urges her to tap into a mysterious ability that allows her to travel through space and time with the hopes of preventing his untimely death. This quest challenges Alma’s relationships and brings into question her mental well-being with those closest to her. Purdy and Bob-Waksberg serve as executive producers, along with Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, and Tommy Pallotta. Dutch artist and filmmaker Hisko Hulsing served as the series director and production designer. Panelists include: Rosa Salazar, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Kate Purdy, and moderator Ben Travers. Undone is produced by Amazon Prime Video and Tornante Productions.

A Celebration of Stan Lee’s Life and Legacy

2:00pm – 3:00pm – Room 5AB

Tom DeSanto (producer of X-Men and Transformers), Gill Champion (president of Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment and longtime business partner of Stan Lee), Bob Sabouni (CMO of Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment), and other panelists celebrate the life and legacy of Stan Lee and the unique influence he had and will continue to have on fans, creators, and pop culture worldwide. Panelists will share memories of Stan, talk about how he inspired their work, and discuss how his legacy will continue to be honored through future projects and endeavors. Fans will also have an opportunity to express the impact Stan had upon them.

Cartoon Legends Speak: Animators Celebrate Disney Anniversaries

2:00pm – 3:00pm – Room 25ABC

It’s SDCC 50, but anniversaries abound at Disney, too! Its Sleeping Beauty’ s 60th, The Little Mermaid’ s 30th, and The Lion King’ s 25th, as well as Tarzan’ s 20th and The Princess and the Frog’ s 10th! Talented artists integral to creating these animated classics old and new will talk about their experience and the influence and importance of these features in the history and future of film. Scheduled to appear: Floyd Norman (animator, Sleeping Beauty; Disney Legend), Jane Baer (animator, Sleeping Beauty; founder, Baer Animation); Kathy Zielinksi (animator, The Little Mermaid), Nik Ranieri (animator, The Little Mermaid, The Princess and the Frog), and Dave Bossert (visual effects animator, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid). Moderated by Leslie Combemale (ASIFA–Hollywood, CinemaSiren.com).

Nancy Drew Exclusive Screening and Panel

2:00pm – 3:15pm – Ballroom 20

Nancy Drew is a brilliant teenaged detective whose sense of self has come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine—until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans. Devastated by her mother’s passing, Nancy swears off crime solving, but when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself embroiled in a ghostly murder investigation. A supernatural presence begins to haunt Nancy’s investigation, and she discovers that the current crime has an astonishing connection to the unsolved murder of a local girl. Whether the ghost is here to help or hinder Nancy remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: Nancy’s going to have to unravel the clues from both the living and the dead to solve the crimes. Join series stars Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Alex Saxon, and Tunji Kasim, along with executive producers Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu-Taylor, and Stephanie Savage for an exclusive sneak peek of the first episode followed by a panel discussion. Moderated by Damian Holbrook of TV Guide Magazine. Nancy Drew will air Wednesdays this fall on The CW.

Dragon Ball Z: 30th Anniversary Panel

2:15pm – 3:15pm – Room 6BCF

One of the greatest action animated series of all time celebrates its 30th anniversary this year! Join legendary DBZ voice actors Sean Schemmel (Goku), Christopher R. Sabat (Vegeta), Sonny Strait (Krillin), and Monica Rial (Bulma) for a celebration 30 years in the making, along with DBZ super-fan Mohamed Sanu, wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons.

35th Anniversary of Ghostbusters

3:00pm – 4:00pm – The Theater, Comic-Con Museum

Over three decades ago, four men, the iconic Ecto-1, and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man entered our lives. Since then, the proton pack is a constant cosplay want, and fans can’t help singing along to the classic theme song. The franchise spawned countless comics and animated series. With the future Ghostbuster film to look forward to, Jessica Tseang (founder, Positive Pop Culture/Persisted Media Group) discusses with panelists from the original trilogy.

Farscape: The Official 20th Anniversary

3:00pm – 4:00pm – Room 7AB

You’re invited to a frelling awesome panel where creators and actors discuss their favorite moments from The Jim Henson Company’s award-winning hit sci-fi series, now available on Amazon Prime. Featuring stars from the show including Ben Browder (Farscape, Stargate SG-1) as John Crighton, Claudia Black (Farscape, Stargate SG-1) as Aeryn Sun, and Gigi Edgley (Farscape, Jim Henson’s Creature Shop Challenge) as Chiana. Hear about this fall’s Hollywood costume party and what the future holds for Farscape from Brian Henson (executive producer, director; chairman of The Jim Henson Company) and creator Rockne S. O’Bannon (Farscape, Defiance). Moderated by James Ganiere (CEO, Rio Vista Universal).

Inglorious Treksperts: Celebrating 40 Years of Star Trek: The Motion Picture

3:00pm – 4:00pm – Room 5AB

The co-hosts of the only podcast for Star Trek fans with a life, Inglorious Treksperts, Mark A. Altman (The 50 Year Mission, Free Enterprise) and Daren Dochterman (Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Director’s Edition) take the center seat to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Trek: The Motion Picture with a special live podcast presentation devoted to the movie that started it all as they are joined by panelists Ashley E. Miller (Thor, X-Men: First Class), Robert Meyer Burnett (Free Enterprise, ST: TNG Special Edition), and Bill Hunt (The Digital Bits). Relive the overlooked and underappreciated genius of the original Star Trek movie that first began the human adventure. Transmit now!

Teen Titans Go! New Episode Premiere and Q&A

3:15pm – 4:15pm – Room 6DE

Go! Teen Titans Go! The Titans return to San Diego to kick off your Comic-Con weekend waffle fights, meatball parties and . . . if you’re good, they might show a brand-new episode too! Producers and members of the voice cast will show attendees an awesome time covering this favorite animated series. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Teen Titans Go! airs Mondays at 6/5c on Cartoon Network.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

3:30pm – 4:30pm – Hall H

The cast and producers of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. take over Hall H for the first time ever! Be the first to hear the scoop about the show-stopping conclusion for season 6 and what awaits in season 7 of Marvel’s flagship television show. With your favorite stars in attendance, including Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, and Jeff Ward, along with executive producers Maurissa Tancharoen, Jed Whedon, Jeff Bell, and Jeph Loeb, this is a must-see panel to celebrate seven seasons with the world’s greatest fans! This action-packed series from Marvel Television and ABC Studios airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.

To Shell and Back: An Exclusive TMNT Creator Panel

4:00pm – 5:00pm – Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

It’s creator COWABUNGA time! Don’t miss out on this history-making Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles panel as three generations of TMNT creators take the stage to celebrate the history, fandom, and success of the Heroes in a Half Shell! The audience will have rare access to co-executive producers Andy Suriano and Ant Ward (Nickelodeon’s Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), executive producer Ciro Nieli (Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and legendary TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman. These award-winning creators will answer fan questions, share audience giveaways, and unveil never-before-seen, original TMNT art. Moderated by Mike Cecchini (Den of Geek).

Adapting Source Material for Film and TV

4:15pm – 5:15pm – Room 6A

Industry producers and writers discuss how to take fandom properties and adapt them for the big or small screen. Panelists include David Alpert (executive producer, The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead), Maggie Bandur (Co-EP, Deadly Class, Powerless), and M. Raven Metzner (Co-EP and writer, Sleepy Hollow, Iron Fist).

Stumptown

4:15pm – 5:15pm – Indigo Ballroom

Based on the Stumptown graphic novel, ABC’s new drama series follows Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders), a strong, assertive, and sharp-witted Army veteran with a complicated love life, a gambling debt, and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great P.I., but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police. Panel participants include cast members Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, Michael Ealy, Camryn Manheim, Tantoo Cardinal, Cole Sibus, and Adrian Martinez, with executive producer Jason Richman and Stumptown graphic novel author Greg Rucka.

Horror Times Two: Critters Attack! and The Banana Splits Movie

4:30pm – 5:30pm – Room 6DE

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment brings a double dip of upcoming horror films in Critters Attack! and The Banana Splits Movie (both produced by Blue Ribbon Content in conjunction with SYFY).

Inspired by the film series from the ’80s and ’90s, Critters Attack! follows 20-year-old Drea (Tashiana Washington), who reluctantly takes a job babysitting for a professor of a college she hopes to attend. Struggling to entertain the professor’s children along with her own little brother, Drea takes them on a hike, unaware that mysterious alien critters have crash-landed and started devouring every living thing they encounter. Dee Wallace (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial), who starred in the original Critters as Helen Brown and returns to the franchise in the mysterious role of Aunt Dee, and Tashiana Washington (Shaft, Gimme Shelter) will be on the panel alongside director Bobby Miller (The Cleanse), Critters puppeteer Keith Arbuthnot (Eureka, The Cabin in the Woods), voice of the Critters Steve Blum (Cowboy Bebop), and Blue Ribbons’ Peter Girardi.

The Banana Splits Movie offers a new take on the classic characters from the late 1960s The Banana Splits Adventure Hour variety program. In the horror thriller, a boy named Harley and his family go to a taping of The Banana Splits TV show, which is supposed to be a fun-filled birthday for young Harley. But things take an unexpected turn—and the body count quickly rises. Can Harley, his mom, and their new pals safely escape? Panelists include writers Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas (Raven’s Home, My Super Psycho Sweet 16), actor Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries), Blue Ribbon’s Peter Girardi, and the voice of the Banana Splits, Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes Cartoons). Critters Attack! lands on Earth on July 23 on Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD, and Digital. The Banana Splits Movie comes to Digital on August 13 and Blu-ray and DVD on August 27.

The Art of Ghibli

4:30pm – 5:30pm – Horton Grand Theatre

Have you ever thought about what goes on behind the scenes of the anime films and television series we all know and love? Would you like to learn the trade secrets and day-to-day job profiles of one of Japan’s most lucrative industries? Well here’s your chance to find out with anime industry insider Kihara Hirokatsu. Kihara will talk about his time working on some of the most iconic anime films of all time. Attendees will also have a chance to glimpse some incredibly rare pieces of animation history! Kihara Hirokatsu formerly worked at the Studio Ghibli production desk and was involved in Laputa: Castle in the Sky, My Neighbor Totoro, and Kiki’s Delivery Service. Nowadays he writes ghost stories and MCs at monster conventions. His most famous work is Tales of Terror: Haunted Apartment, which has been a crucial contributor to many other hits in this genre.

Cobra Kai: Past, Present, and Future

4:45pm – 5:45pm – Ballroom 20

Hear from the cast and creators of the hit YouTube Original Series Cobra Kai, which launched its second season last spring to another round of fanfare and critical acclaim. From its iconic roots in The Karate Kid film franchise to the current YouTube series, fans can learn the moves it took to bring these popular characters back for a new generation—and try to wrestle free the surprises in store for its upcoming third season.

His Dark Materials Panel and Q&A Session

4:45pm – 5:45pm – Hall H

Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, His Dark Materials follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. The series is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Jack Thorne, Julie Gardner, Tom Hooper, Toby Emmerich, Deborah Forte, and Dan McCulloch. Cast panelists include Dafne Keen as Lyra, James McAvoy as Lord Asriel, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby, and Ruth Wilson as Mrs. Coulter. The panel will be moderated by Entertainment Weekly editor-in-chief, JD Heyman.

Home Movies 20th Anniversary Reunion

4:45pm – 5:45pm – Room 6BCF

The classic adult swim animated series is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the first-ever Home Movies panel. The fan-fave series is feted with a cast reunion featuring co-creators Loren Bouchard (Bob’s Burgers) and Brendon Small (Metalocalypse), plus cast members H. Jon Benjamin (Archer, Bob’s Burgers) and Melissa Galsky (Bob’s Burgers). Revisit your favorite characters, episodes, and more with the team that brought them to you!

Superstore

5:30pm – 6:30pm – Indigo Ballroom

Attention, Cloud 9 shoppers! Universal Television brings NBC’s hit workplace comedy Superstore to Comic-Con 2019. From the bright-eyed newbies and the seen-it-all veterans to the clueless seasonal hires, together the employees tackle the day-to-day grind of rabid bargain hunters and riot-causing sales, as well as the varied complex issues facing the American working class today. Join your fellow Cloud 9 employees for a Q&A session with the cast and producers: America Ferrera (Ugly Betty), Ben Feldman (Mad Men), Mark McKinney (Saturday Night Live), Lauren Ash (Super Fun Night), Colton Dunn (Parks and Recreation), Nico Santos (Crazy Rich Asians), Nichole Bloom (Shameless), Kaliko Kauahi (Raven’s Home), and executive producers Justin Spitzer (The Office), Gabe Miller (The Office, The Mindy Project), and Jonathan Green (The Office, The Mindy Project).

SHAZAM! Documentary World Premiere

6:00pm – 7:00pm – Horton Grand Theatre

Discover the unbelievable history behind the iconic, magical, and influential superhero who is really just a kid at heart: Shazam! Introduced in person by one of the film’s stars—Asher Angel—this DC spotlight (streaming later this summer on DC Universe) features interviews with the people who helped The World’s Mightiest Mortal evolve from comic book hero to pop culture icon. You’ll witness the enlightening perspectives of legendary DC writers and artists, including Geoff Johns, Jerry Ordway, Tom Mandrake, Jeff Smith, Gerry Conway, Jim Lee, and Dan DiDio; filmmaker/comic expert Kevin Smith; and the stars and makers of 2019’s hit film Shazam! : Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, Cooper Andrews, director David F. Sandberg, and producer Peter Safran.

Crank Yankers

6:45pm – 7:45pm – Indigo Ballroom

The Crank Yankers cast and producers dial in on the upcoming revival, sharing how they updated it for a digital driven audience, their favorite past moments and behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and special sneak peeks of the rebooted and beloved series.

Celebrating 40 Years of Alien

7:15pm – 8:15pm – Room 6BCF

Take a deep dive into the origins of Alien and its fandom with documentary director Alexandre O. Philippe (The People vs. George Lucas, Doc of the Dead, 78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene), Diane O’Bannon (Dan O’Bannon Estate), Will Linn (Joseph Campbell Foundation), David Baxter (Legion M), and others as they discuss Philippe’s upcoming feature documentary Memory: The Origins of Alien, and the sustaining power of Ridley Scott’s masterpiece with fandom. Trailer debut from the Memory documentary will be shown.

Impractical Jokers: From Hidden Camera to Worldwide Success

7:30pm – 8:30pm – Horton Grand Theatre

One of television’s top-rated and longest running comedies is making its official Comic-Con debut in the show’s first-ever panel. Come see why millions of people love these four lifelong friends and comedians who have turned their hidden-camera TV show into a global sensation. Joe, Murr, Q, and Sal have sold out worldwide tours, their very own cruise festival (back for a 4th year), a feature film in the can, tons of merchandise (including a mobile game, action figures, and Halloween costumes), and a new TV game show on TBS called The Misery Index. Brian “Q” Quinn, SalVulcano, James “Murr” Murray, and Joe Gatto share their secrets to success and how four guys from Staten Island built an incredible and hilarious franchise from the ground up.

World Premiere of The Banana Splits Movie

10:00pm – 12:00am – Horton Grand Theatre

One banana, two bananas, three bananas . . . gore! Be among the first to witness the terrifying return of everyone’s favorite silly quartet as The Banana Splits Movie offers a new take on the classic characters, which were first introduced to audiences in 1968 with The Banana Splits Adventure Hour variety program. In the upcoming horror thriller, a boy named Harley and his family go to a taping of The Banana Splits TV show, which is supposed to be a fun-filled birthday for young Harley. But things take an unexpected turn—and the body count quickly rises. Can Harley, his mom, and their new pals safely escape? The film stars Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries) and Dani Kind (Wynonna Earp), while Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes Cartoons, Woody Woodpecker, UniKitty!) supplies the voices of the Banana Splits. The movie was written by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas (Raven’s Home, My Super Psycho Sweet 16) and directed by Danishka Esterhazy (Level 16). Produced by Blue Ribbon Content in association with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and SYFY, The Banana Splits Movie comes to Digital on August 13 and Blu-ray and DVD on August 27.