Tonight brings the debut of Sacha Baron Cohen‘s new series Who is America? to Showtime. The series hasn’t even aired and it’s already stirred up controversy as Sarah Palin admitted she had been duped by the comedian in an interview conducted by Sacha Baron Cohen in disguise. Plus, there have been rumors that Howard Dean, Alberto Gonzales, Bernie Sanders, Trent Lott, General David Patraeus, and Ted Koppel have all been tricked by Cohen too.

If you’re wondering if this show will be worth paying for Showtime for a little bit, the cable network has released 10 minutes from the series, revealing one of Sacha Baron Cohen’s new characters: Colonel Erran Morad, an anti-terror expert. In the sneak preview of the series, he talks about arming children in schools, even as young as kindergarten age. And you need to see for yourself what kind of support he gets for this insane initiative.

Watch the Sacha Baron Cohen Who is America Clip

Under the guise of Colonel Erran Morad, Cohen gets Philip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizen’s Defense League, to participate in a training video designed to teach kindergarten-age kids how to use guns. From there, he takes this initiative to members of Congress, where he actually gets support from Republican congressman Trent Lott, Dana Rohrabacher, Joe Wilson, and former congressman Joe Walsh, who sounds like he’s participating in an infomercial for the NRA, even saying “In less than a month, a first grader can become first grenader.” Holy. Shit.

But the icing on the cake is Larry Pratt, the executive director of Emeritus, Gun Owners of America, who says toddlers are perfectly to be trained to use weapons because they’re not corrupted by fake news or homosexuality. Then he references “science” that says toddlers have an elevated level of a pheromone known as “Blink 182” that creates faster reaction times. The explanation also includes references to Cardi B and Wiz Khalifa, as if they were parts of the human body. And this schmuck just spouts these lines off like they’re undisputed facts. This is pure lunacy.

After seeing this taste of Who is America?, it’s clear that the only reason people who inadvertently participated in this series are admitting to being tricked is to get ahead of the inevitable embarrassment that will come from their appearance. With seven episodes in the pipeline, I can’t wait to see what else Cohen pulled off to show just how incompetent some of these supposedly trustworthy people really are.

Who is America? is a half-hour series from comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, in his return to series television for the first time in more than a decade in the genre he created first in Da Ali G Show. In the works over the past year, Who is America? explores the diverse individuals who populate our unique nation, and features Baron Cohen experimenting in the playground of 2018 America.

Who is America? premieres tonight, July 15, at 10pm ET/PT on Showtime.