‘The Prom’ Trailer: Ryan Murphy Has a Full Blown Glitzy and Glamorous Musical Here
Posted on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
It’s been a little while since we had a full-blown musical on the big screen. Unfortunately, with studios still hesitant to send movie to theaters due to the coronavirus, that will probably be the case for a little while longer. But Netflix will help remedy that by sending Ryan Murphy‘s big adaptation of the Broadway musical The Prom to limited theaters and their streaming library on the same day in December, and the first trailer has just arrived. Prepare for a lot of glitz and glamour, folks.
The Prom Trailer
Based on Matthew Sklar‘s Broadway musical of the same name, the story follows a high school girl (Jo Ellen Pellman) in Indiana who is lamenting the fact that the PTA has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend (Ariana De Bose). Meanwhile, two Broadway stars (Meryl Streep and James Corden) fresh off a major flop are looking for a way to reinvigorate their careers, and they see Emma’s cause as they perfect way to do so, and they’re bringing a couple more Broadway friends (Nicole Kidman and Andrew Rannells) with them.
Look, I haven’t been much of a fan of anything Ryan Murphy has done since the early seasons of Glee. With the exception of the HBO drama movie The Normal Heart, Murphy has a tendency to get excited about a new series, and then becomes totally disinterested with it and lets it drop steeply in quality. I know American Horror Story still has its loyal fans, but like almost everything Murphy does, it feels like a little much. But when you have a big, grand musical like this, this feels like something Ryan Murphy can execute very well, and I’m honestly pretty excited to see The Prom after this trailer.
The cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key as the high school principal, Kerry Wahshginton as the head of the PTA, as well as Tracey Ullman, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Kay Place, Nico Greetham, Logan Riley, Nathaniel J. Potvin, and Sofia Deler in supporting roles. Ryan Murphy directs with a script adapted by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, writers of the original Broadway musical.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Prom:
Dee Dee Allen (three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (Tony Award winner James Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose). When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma’s predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.
The Prom arrives in limited theaters and on Netflix on December 11, 2020.