It’s been a little while since we had a full-blown musical on the big screen. Unfortunately, with studios still hesitant to send movie to theaters due to the coronavirus, that will probably be the case for a little while longer. But Netflix will help remedy that by sending Ryan Murphy‘s big adaptation of the Broadway musical The Prom to limited theaters and their streaming library on the same day in December, and the first trailer has just arrived. Prepare for a lot of glitz and glamour, folks.

The Prom Trailer

Based on Matthew Sklar‘s Broadway musical of the same name, the story follows a high school girl (Jo Ellen Pellman) in Indiana who is lamenting the fact that the PTA has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend (Ariana De Bose). Meanwhile, two Broadway stars (Meryl Streep and James Corden) fresh off a major flop are looking for a way to reinvigorate their careers, and they see Emma’s cause as they perfect way to do so, and they’re bringing a couple more Broadway friends (Nicole Kidman and Andrew Rannells) with them.

Look, I haven’t been much of a fan of anything Ryan Murphy has done since the early seasons of Glee. With the exception of the HBO drama movie The Normal Heart, Murphy has a tendency to get excited about a new series, and then becomes totally disinterested with it and lets it drop steeply in quality. I know American Horror Story still has its loyal fans, but like almost everything Murphy does, it feels like a little much. But when you have a big, grand musical like this, this feels like something Ryan Murphy can execute very well, and I’m honestly pretty excited to see The Prom after this trailer.

The cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key as the high school principal, Kerry Wahshginton as the head of the PTA, as well as Tracey Ullman, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Kay Place, Nico Greetham, Logan Riley, Nathaniel J. Potvin, and Sofia Deler in supporting roles. Ryan Murphy directs with a script adapted by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, writers of the original Broadway musical.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Prom: