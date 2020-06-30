HBO and the Duplass Brothers have been delivering some wild, trippy, hilarious, scary, and weird stories in the late night half-hour anthology series Room 104. Each season features new episodes which all take place in the same titular room of a typical American chain motel, but they’re all remarkably different, each with a different plot, tone, and even time period, featuring various characters having all sorts of experiences. Now the anthology series is coming to an end, and if the Room 104 season 4 trailer is any indicator, we’re in for some crazy shit.

Room 104 Season 4 Trailer

Don’t worry if you’re confused by the spectacle of swirling imagery that feels reminiscent of an acid trip. That’s just how the promo brings together all the different stories into one crazy trailer.

Even though the series has been produced by the Duplass Brothers this whole time, the final season will be the first time that Mark Duplass actually appears in an episode. He’s also writing and directing the episode he appears in, which will be the season premiere, and he even wrote the original music that his character plays.

In addition to Mark Duplass’ episode about a strange performer giving a one-night-only performance, there are also stories about a woman battling her dark past with addiction, a pro wrestler dealing with trauma, a dollhouse, a family stuck in a sitcom, time travel, and more.

The cast for the final season also includes the likes of Dave Bautista, Jillian Bell, Jon Bass, Melissa Fumero, Ron Funches, Kevin Nealon, Gary Cole, Natasha Perez, Shannon Purser, and many more. Episodes are directed by Karan Soni, Ross Partridge, Jenée LaMarque, Mel Eslyn, Lauren Budd, Natalie Morales, Patrick Brice, Julian Wass, and Sydney Fleischmann, with scripts from Jenée LaMarque, Lauren Parks, Mel Eslyn, Lauren Budd, Bryan Poyser, and Julian Wass.

Below you can find the line up for the first half of Room 104 season four, and there are six more episodes coming to HBO and HBO Max after this.

Season 4, Episode 1: “The Murderer” – Friday, July 24 (11:00 P.M. ET/PT)

Twentysomething Logan (Logan Miller) gathers four friends for an intimate performance by the enigmatic, long-lost musician Graham Husker (Mark Duplass), per Graham’s very specific instructions.

Written by Mark Duplass; directed by Mark Duplass

Season 4, Episode 2: “Star Time” – Friday, July 31 (11:00 P.M. ET/PT)

An unlikely source spurs Sam (Jillian Bell) to confront her history of addiction.

Written by Mark Duplass; directed by Karan Soni

Season 4, Episode 3: “Avalanche” – Friday, August 7 (11:00 P.M. ET/PT)

With the help of therapeutic dolls, retired pro wrestler Raw Dog Avalanche (Dave Bautista) taps into his memory of an epic bout gone wrong – along with other traumatic, repressed experiences.

Written by Mark Duplass; directed by Ross Partridge

Season 4, Episode 4: “Bangs” – Friday, August 14 (11:00 P.M. ET/PT)

At her divorce party, Eva (Melissa Fumero) overhauls her potentially life-changing decision to get bangs.

Written by Jenée LaMarque & Lauren Parks; directed by Jenée LaMarque

Season 4, Episode 5: “Oh, Harry!” – Friday, August 21 (11:00 P.M. ET/PT)

A ‘90s family is unwittingly stuck living in Room 104 until dad Harry (Kevin Nealon) tries to alter the script on their current reality.

Written by Mel Eslyn; directed by Mel Eslyn

Season 4, Episode 6: “The Hikers” – Friday, August 28 (11:00 P.M. ET/PT)

Megan (Shannon Purser) and Casey (Kendra Carelli), two college grads embarking on a three-month hike, confront irrevocable truths about their friendship.

Written by Lauren Budd; directed by Lauren Budd