Sylvester Stallone has been keeping himself busy during the pandemic with his long-awaited director’s cut of Rocky IV. The film’s writer, director, and ridiculously ripped star has been teasing this release for months now, but Stallone finally announced a release date, as well as a gorgeous poster reveal for the occasion. While the 35th anniversary of the 1985 epic sports drama was technically on November 27, 2020, it’s nice to still be able to celebrate Rocky Balboa’s victory all over again on the big screen.

As Stallone wrote on his Instagram: “Opening in theaters Nov.11 th! WIDE SCREEN AND 4 K … So proud of all the technicians that did a great job in bringing this film & battle back to life in an amazing way! Thank you. Poster by @john_rivoli”

So there you go: Rocky IV will hit theaters again on November 11, 2021. And now, let’s check out this beauty.

The old-school aesthetic is a lot more visually appealing than the first poster that Stallone teased. John Rivoli‘s limited edition poster is available for $125 and the artist has even offered to hand sign a few upon request via his Instagram. A renowned artist for over two decades, Rivoli has also created art for other MGM properties such as RoboCop and Pink Panther. Naturally, this poster spotlights the epic final fight between Rocky Balboa and Russian fighter Ivan Drago (“Whatever he hits, he destroys!”).

It Ain’t Over Til It’s Over

Rocky IV is the most successful film in the Rocky franchise, grossing a total of $127.8 million in the United States and Canada and $300 million worldwide. It held the champion spot as the highest-grossing sports film for an impressive 24 years before it was usurped by The Blind Side.

The film follows reigning world heavyweight boxing champion Rocky Balboa (Stallone) who plans to retire and live quietly with his wife, Adrian (Talia Shire). However, during an exhibition match, Rocky’s friend Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) is ruthlessly beaten to death by bulky Russian newcomer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). Rocky vows revenge against Drago and flies to Russia to train for a Christmas Day fight. Despite their different training methods, Rocky and Drago face a long and intense fight for victory.

The Director’s Cut will be slightly different from the original. Stallone has said it will feature new footage of the Apollo vs. Drago fight and Paulie’s robot will be omitted. While this part of the film is very ’80s and completely ridiculous, I kind of love it and wish it could remain. Hell, so many rad movies during this time period had robots like Flight of the Navigator, Short Circuit, and Chopping Mall. It’s a whole thing!

But hey, I’m all here for extended fight scenes nonetheless.