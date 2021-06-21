This past weekend brought the Rick and Morty season 5 premiere to Adult Swim, along with a streaming debut on Hulu and HBO Max. But if you somehow find yourself without a cable subscription or either of those streaming services, there’s another away for you to watch the first episode of the new season. Right now, you can watch the Rick and Morty season 5 premiere on YouTube for free.

Rick and Morty Season 5 Premiere

The Rick and Morty season 5 premiere is entitled “Mort Dinner Rick Andre,” a reference to the 1981 movie My Dinner with Andre. In recent seasons, co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have really leaned into remixing movie titles by putting Rick and Morty’s names into them. They don’t even fit in the titles naturally most of the time (e.g. “One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty” or “Childrick of Mort”), but at least they’re having fun with it.

The reference to My Dinner with Andre shines through as the episode finds Rick forced to have dinner with his nemesis, an ocean ruler by the name of Mr. Nimbus. The dinner itself is being catered by Morty, who is simultaneously trying to follow through on his unrequited love for his long-time crush Jessica, who he recently learned may also have a romantic interest in him.

Even though the Rick and Morty season 5 premiere is available on YouTube for free right now, we don’t know how long it will be around, so make sure to watch it as soon as possible. It’s not likely Adult Swim will keep doing this with the rest of the episodes from season 5, so you’ll probably have to end up getting a cable subscription or sign up for Hulu or HBO Max if you want to keep up with the latest adventures of this brilliant, perpetually drunk grandfather and his comically and chronically enfeebled grandson.

Rick and Morty season 5 will continue with new episodes on Sundays at 11:00 P.M. ET/PT on Adult Swim.