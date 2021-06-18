Rick and Morty season 5 is premiering on Adult Swim this weekend. Ahead of the first episode’s arrival on Sunday, the cold open has been released online, and it finds Morty actually doing something right for once.

When it seems like all hope is lost, and Rick and Morty might meet their maker after an adventure gone wrong, Morty saves their lives. Unfortunately, how he does it results in them meeting Rick’s nemesis. Yes, Rick has a nemesis, and as you can see in the Rick and Morty season 5 opening scene, he’s quite full of himself.

Rick and Morty Season 5 Opening Scene

The scene begins with a badly wounded Rick being carried by Morty, who looks like he’s taken a beating too. They walk by shards of crystals that appear to show alternate versions of the duo. Rick comments on one alternate universe where it appears they’re vampire hunters like Blade. In the background, you can see another one where Rick and Morty appear to be in the Revolutionary War on the side of the British.

When a giant tentacle monster breaks through the ground, Morty ignores Rick’s sad, desperate reflection on his choices in life and chooses to get them out of this disaster. He punches the throttle on the ship as a gateway to Earth is one the verge of closing. Even after that escape, it appears they’re still in trouble, with the ship burning up as it falls through the Earth’s atmosphere.

Morty decides to make one last call to the love of his life, Jessica. The conversation goes surprisingly well, and Jessica expresses interest in Morty too. It gives the kid a newfound desire to live, and he crash lands the ship in the ocean, saving their pathetic lives.

Unfortunately, landing on the ocean isn’t a good thing for Rick, because now he’s apparently desecrated the sacred treaty betwixt land and sea. At least that’s what the sea creature who rises out of the ocean in a giant oyster shell says. He calls himself Mr. Nimbus, and he’s apparently Rick’s nemesis.

If this scene feels familiar, that’s because Adult Swim teased it in animatic form last year. There are some slight changes, including what versions of Rick and Morty we see in some of the background crystals. Plus, there are some small dialogue changes as well. But otherwise, the sequence remains largely unchanged.

Why are Mr. Nimbus and Rick are foes? We’ll have to wait for the Rick and Morty season 5 premiere at 11:00 P.M. ET on Sunday, June 20 to find out. Don’t forget to celebrate Rick and Morty Day leading up to the premiere!