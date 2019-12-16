Pickle Rick was the breakout sensation of the third season of Adult Swim’s animated series Rick and Morty. Even though we’re on the fourth season of the series now, Pringles is bringing back the brine version of the galaxy’s most notorious drunken scientist for a big Super Bowl commercial in February 2020. On top of that, they’ll be releasing special Pickle Rick flavored Pringles just in time to share them with all your friends during the big game.

Pringles announced the partnership with Adult Swim and Rick and Morty last week (via AdAge). The commercial will continue the recent flavor stack trend of the chip company’s Super Bowl commercials, showcasing the combination of different chip flavors to make a tasty combination. Bill Hader starred in the first commercial to promote the flavor remixes, but this is the first time a special version of Pringles is being released in conjunction with a new commercial.

Rick and Morty previously got caught up in a big food craze after their third season premiere prominently featured McDonald’s szechuan sauce, a retired condiment from the late 1990s. The hype around the old sauce was so big that McDonald’s re-released it, though underestimated demand and had to create much more to satisfy fans. Hopefully Pringles is smart enough to have plenty of Pickle Rick Pringles for the hungry fans out there.

As for the Pickle Rick Pringles themselves, it’s not clear if this will be a new flavor formula that differs from their normal “Screamin’ Dill Pickle” flavor, or if it will be the same flavor with a special edition can. Either way, there are probably fans who just want the can and couldn’t care less about the chips.

The Rick and Morty Pringles commercial will air sometime during the second quarter of the Super Bowl on February 2, 2020, and Pickle Rick Pringles will be available leading up to the big game.