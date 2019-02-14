Back in the fall of 2017, Lucasfilm announced that Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson would be at the helm of an entirely new Star Wars trilogy. Since then, we haven’t heard anything about the project other than the first movie might arrive in 2020. That’s largely because he’s been busy bringing together an incredible cast for his murder mystery thriller Knives Out. But a new rumor recently emerged that gave another reason for the lack of updates on the trilogy.

Last night, in a story that has since been deleted, the pop culture news site Super Bro Movies reported a rumor that Rian Johnson was no longer working on his own Star Wars trilogy. It’s a rumor we’d admittedly heard circulating around Hollywood, but it was not something we could corroborate. The story spread like wildfire, but thankfully, it didn’t last long, because Rian Johnson doused the flames with a dose of truth.

After a fellow entertainment journalist brought the rumor to the attention of Rian Johnson, he responded on Twitter:

what the fuck is this https://t.co/EnxhieWKBj — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) February 14, 2019

No it isn’t true, I’m still working on the trilogy. With all due respect to the movie bros, who I’m sure are lovely kind bros with good fraternal intentions. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) February 14, 2019

For their part, Super Bro Movies quickly issued an apology and a correction to their story:

Here is our official statement on the situation that occurred tonight. We would like to clear the air and wish our sincere apologies to @rianjohnson pic.twitter.com/kDJFxrKlZA — SuperBroMovies (@SuperBroMovies) February 14, 2019

And Rian Johnson, who continues to be incredibly patient and understanding, wasn’t sour about the situation:

No harm no foul at all guys, thanks. I think the rumor game makes fandom funner. ?? — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) February 14, 2019

So there you have it. Rian Johnson is still very much working on his own Star Wars trilogy. Don’t let the lack of updates get you down. Obviously, the filmmaker is busy working on Knives Out at this point in time. And even if there were substantial updates available, we likely wouldn’t hear about them simply because of the secretive nature of everything related to Star Wars. For now, we’ll just have to be patient and wait for Rian Johnson to provide us with more details about what he plans to do in a galaxy far, far away.

Don’t forget, this isn’t the only new series of Star Wars films we’ll be getting in the coming years. Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are still working on their own Star Wars project, and we recently heard that it might be a new trilogy as well.

It’s a good time to be a Star Wars fan, even if Lucasfilm is having a little bit of trouble figuring out exactly how to make this new era of Star Wars work like a well-oiled machine. But we’re here for whatever they want to throw our way, unless it’s a movie about Watto. Actually, if someone makes a sad, midlife crisis, Sundance-style drama about Watto, we’ll be there for that too.