Over a year ago, Lucasfilm announced that Game of Thrones executive producers and showruners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were working on a new series of Star Wars films. Since then, we’ve heard absolutely nothing about their prospective movies. But that may have changed today.

HBO president Casey Bloys appeared during the cable network’s Television Critics Association panel and fielded questions about the worrisome and controversial Confederate project that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were attached to in the summer of 2017. While discussing why the project hadn’t yet gotten off the ground, Bloys explained that Benioff and Weiss working on the new Star Wars movies ended up getting in the way. Surprisingly, he seemed to reveal that the duo is working on a new Star Wars trilogy.

TV Line has the nugget of information from Casey Bloys. When asked about the status of Confederate, Bloys said:

“Dan and David are finishing up the final season [of Game of Thrones] and then they are going to go into the Star Wars universe. When they come out of that, I assume they will come back to us.”

Simply working on a single Star Wars movie would be reason enough to push back an untested and already undesirable project like Confederate. But Bloys went on to attribute the delay to one specific reason:

“The delay has to do with [the fact] that they were offered three movies.”

While the initial announcement did say they would be working on “a new series of Star Wars films,” it was never specifically said that it would be a trilogy. So this would seem to confirm that Benioff and Weiss are working on a trilogy of movies instead of a indeterminate series of films.

At the same time, we might want to be careful about accepting this as absolute fact. After all, this is the president of HBO saying this and not someone from Lucasfilm. While Bloys is likely to be in the know about when Benioff and Weiss will be free to come back to HBO, he may be assuming that they’re working on a trilogy since every series of Star Wars movies (with the exception of the A Star Wars Story chapters) has consisted of three movies.

Bloys doesn’t specifically say Benioff and Weiss are doing three Star Wars movies, but simply three movies in general. It’s the context of the rest of his answer which seems to confirm the Star Wars trilogy link. Plus, Bloys added, “It’s hard to say to someone, ‘You can’t go do Star Wars.’ They love it. It’s a childhood dream. They’ll go do that, remember why they love television and come back.”

So Benioff and Weiss may be doing a trilogy of Star Wars movies, but they’re still making Confederate at HBO at some point. We’ll just have to take the good with the bad for now.