The Resident Evil video game franchise already has an entire series of live-action movies, not to mention a handful of computer animated movies. Now the popular horror game title is heading to streaming with its first computer generated anime TV series at Netflix.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness was announced on Capcom’s virtual Tokyo Game Show stream, and Netflix quickly released the first teaser trailer for the series, which finds Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield each investigating mysterious happenings in the dark. Get a look at the Resident Evil animated series trailer below.

Resident Evil Animated Series Trailer

While I’m not entirely sure what makes this an anime series, that’s how it’s being touted by Netflix. It doesn’t have the style of traditional anime, but it looks in line with the Resident Evil animated movies that came before it, having a style that resembles the Final Fantasy movie that was released all the way back in 2001, albeit with more advanced animation. Though I will say that the animation of facial expressions on display leaves something to be desired.

There were no story details revealed by Netflix, but their official press release touts a new threat for Leon and Claire after they’ve cheated death over and over again. In the teaser, we see Claire walking carefully around a dark house where mysterious vials lie all over the floor, leading her to someone sitting in a chair with a gun in their lap. Meanwhile, Leon shoots one of Resident Evil’s signature zombies, saving another unknown character.

Netflix is touting some kind of sci-fi twist with this Resident Evil series, but that’s about all we have to go on so far. Surely this is Capcom’s attempt to help reinvigorate Resident Evil‘s presence in the media spotlight in time for the 25th anniversary of the game franchise in 2021, which is when the series is slated to hit Netflix.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is produced and supervised by Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi, and the anime production banner TMS Entertainment. As for the animation, Resident Evil: Vendetta producer Kei Miyamoto has led Quebico on the production, and the 3DCG animation has evolved a decent amount since he worked on that animated Resident Evil movie.