While Quentin Tarantino has promised for some time that his tenth movie will be his last, he shocked fans this week when he said it was almost a remake of his first film, Reservoir Dogs.

While appearing on Real Time with Bill Maher (via The Hollywood Reporter), Tarantino explained his reasons for quitting at the height of his career, and for considering a Reservoir Dogs reboot.

“That’s kind of a ‘capture time in a moment’ kind of thing,” he said of remaking his first film, which blew audiences away and jump-started his path to success in 1992. Just as quickly as he mused about the remake, he shot it down. “I won’t do it, internet! But I considered it.”

Remaking ‘Reservoir Dogs’

He considered it, so now I’ve considered it. What would a Reservoir Dogs remake look like? Others have played with Tarantino’s vision, ranging from the charming Angulo kids in The Wolfpack to Bollywood greats in Kaante. (Tarantino himself praised the latter, which he said took Reservoir Dogs and expanded on it.) But how would the man himself remake the film that started it all?

Making the story contemporary would be possible if you somehow removed cell phones from the equation, but Tarantino has shown us time and again his love for period pieces, and seeing him take on the ’90s through the veil of nostalgia would be a trip. Should he have decided to go full Michael Haneke and remake his script shot-for-shot, how would he have distinguished this version? Can you imagine the cast announcements? (James McAvoy would make a killer Mr. Orange and Bill Hader is the perfect Mr. Pink, by the way.) Had Tarantino decided to remake Reservoir Dogs, the built-in audience would have been there. Some fans might have griped, but it would have been a fascinating experiment and a neat way to begin and end a filmmaking career.

The Mysterious Tenth Film

So if the final film from Tarantino isn’t going to be a remake of Reservoir Dogs, then what is it? The director has been tight-lipped about his decision, but there are plenty of possibilities. There’s the Star Trek script that he’s been talking about for years, though that’s looking less likely as time goes on. There’s also Kill Bill Vol. 3, which would possibly revolve around a grown up Nikki getting her revenge on The Bride (Uma Thurman). Knowing Tarantino, it’ll be something completely out of left field.

What we do know for sure is that Tarantino is calling it quits after movie number 10. He had almost considered quitting after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but has since declared that he’s sticking to his 10-film slate. 10 is the magic number, he explained to Maher.

“I know film history and from here on in, filmmakers do not get better. Don Siegel. If he had quit his career in 1979 when he did Escape from Alcatraz, what a final film! What a mic drop.”

Whatever Tarantino’s final mic drop may be, I’m looking forward to it.