Quentin Tarantino loves to talk about potential projects. I like to imagine he has an entire file cabinet filled with them, and whenever he’s feeling frisky he pops it open to give us a tease. The filmmaker swears that he’s retiring from directing, but he also has several possible films he may or may not make – like a Star Trek movie, for instance. And then there’s Kill Bill 3, a project he’s been teasing for many, many years. And he’s apparently still thinking about it. Tarantino recently revealed that a third volume in the Kill Bill story is “definitely in the cards”, but it won’t happen for a while – if it happens at all.

That scamp Quentin Tarantino is at it again. During an interview with Andy Cohen, the filmmaker teased the possibility of another Kill Bill movie. “I just had dinner with Uma Thurman last night,” Tarantino said. “We were at a really cool Japanese restaurant. I do have an idea of what I would do with [Kill Bill Vol. 3]. That was the whole thing, conquering the concept. What has happened to The Bride since then? And what do I want to do?” He continued:

“I didn’t just want to come up with some cockamamie adventure. [The character] doesn’t deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard. I have an idea now that could be interesting. I still wouldn’t do it for a little bit. It would be at least three years from now. It is definitely in the cards.”

Over the summer, Tarantino told GQ: “Me and Uma have talked about it recently, frankly, to tell you the truth. I have thought about it a little further. We were talking about it literally last week. If any of my movies were going to spring from my other movies, it would be a third Kill Bill.”

The Kill Bill films remain some of Tarantino’s most popular, and he’s been talking up a potential third entry for years now. As you may recall, there’s a scene in Kill Bill Vol. 1 where Thurman’s The Bride fights, and kills, one of the people who wronged her – Vernita Green (Vivica A. Fox). Vernita’s death was witnessed by her daughter, Nikki.

“It was not my intention to do this in front of you,” the Bride says. “For that I’m sorry. But you can take my word for it, your mother had it comin’. When you grow up, if you still feel raw about it, I’ll be waiting.” Tarantino has hinted that a third entry could involve the grown-up Nikki finally taking the Bride up on her offer, and trying to get revenge.

But Tarantino has also said that a third film might not happen after all. As recently as 2012, the filmmaker stated: “I don’t know if there’s ever going to be a Kill Bill Vol. 3. We’ll see, probably not though.” In other words: this could happen, but don’t hold your breath.

Time will tell if Tarantino makes good on a potential third Kill Bill film. For now, he’s working on a novel, a play, and a TV series, and he’s also about to become a father, so he’s a bit busy.