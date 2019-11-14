Quentin Tarantino keeps swearing up and down that he’s going to retire from filmmaking after he makes one more movie. And it looks like he won’t be making his tenth and final film for a little while – but that doesn’t mean he won’t be keeping busy. The filmmaker recently revealed plans to stay occupied with a novel, a play, and also a TV show.

After he hits 10 movies, Quentin Tarantino plans to retire. Or so he says. And since he’s counting Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as his ninth film (even though it’s technically his tenth, since Kill Bill was released as two films), that means he only has one more feature left in him. What will it be? Something original? His potential Star Trek movie? We don’t know. Here’s what we do know: it’ll be a little while before he gets to work on this final film.

In the meantime, Tarantino is keeping busy. While speaking at a BAFTA event in London (via Variety), Tarantino laid out what his potential artistic future looks like:

“Normally when I finish a script we pretty much go right into production on it. When I finished Hollywood, I wasn’t ready to start. Part of the reason I wasn’t ready to start it was because I was just really plugged into writing at that point….So I finished Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, finished that script, put it aside, and then I wrote a play. And then I wrote a five-episode TV series. And right now I’m writing a book and I’m hoping that I’ll be finished in three months. So the idea will be hopefully by March maybe I’ll be finished with the book – and then, theoretically, maybe I’ll do the play, and then theoretically I’ll do the TV show, and then by that point I’ll be thinking maybe what I’ll do for the 10th movie.”

Tarantino has discussed some of these projects in the past already. The TV show he’s speaking of is likely Bounty Law, the fictional show that Leonardo DiCaprio’s character once starred on in Hollywood. Back in July, Tarantino said:

“From watching the different old Western shows and everything, I did it to get in the head of Bounty Law. I ended up starting to really like the idea of Jake Cahill, as a character. I really started loving those half hour ’50s Western scripts. The idea that you could write something like 24 minutes, where there was so much story crammed in those half hour shows, with a real beginning and a middle and an end. Also it was kind of fun because you can’t just keep doubling down and exploring. At some point, you’ve got to wrap it up. I really liked that idea. I’ve written five different episodes for a possible Bounty Law black-and-white half hour Western show.”

Where will these episodes end up? Netflix, perhaps? And will DiCaprio actually come back to star in them? I have my doubts about that, but we’ll see. As for the novel, Tarantino has stated it’s about a Wolrd War II vet who learns to love foreign films. “I’ve got this character who had been in World War II and he saw a lot of bloodshed there,” the filmmaker said. “And now he’s back home, and it’s like the ’50s, and he doesn’t respond to movies anymore. He finds them juvenile after everything that he’s been through. As far as he’s concerned, Hollywood movies are movies. And so then, all of a sudden, he starts hearing about these foreign movies by Kurosawa and Fellini…And so he’s like, ‘Well, maybe they might have something more than this phony Hollywood stuff.’ So he finds himself drawn to these things and some of them he likes and some of them he doesn’t like and some of them he doesn’t understand, but he knows he’s seeing something.”

The only mystery project here is the play, which Tarantino hasn’t divulged any info about so far. In any case, even though we might have to wait a while to see the 10th and final film from Quentin Tarantino, we’ll still have plenty of Tarantino-related material to choose from.