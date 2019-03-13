Seth Rogen gets his own Pretty Woman in the form of the raunchy romantic comedy Long Shot.

The comedy from 50/50 director Jonathan Levine follows the Knocked Up star as a journalist named Fred Flarsky who gets recruited as a presidential campaign speechwriter for US Secretary of State, Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron). She needs some humor and charm to change the public’s perception of her, and Flarsky has no problem bringing that to the table. But he’s also bringing some unrequited feelings with him from when Charlotte used to babysit him as a kid. Surprisingly, romance ensues in the red band Long Shot trailer below.

Red Band Long Shot Trailer

Long Shot recently premiered at SXSW, and our own Matt Donato was mostly impressed by it in his review:

“Long Shot is a measurably funny romantic comedy birthed from unlikely worlds colliding, second chances, and fighting for not only rightful morality, but what you passionately desire. There’s no denying Charlize Theron’s flexed strength while pushing back against systemic toxicity, just as Seth Rogen’s commentary on overly judgmental outrage provides munchies for thought given his character’s proclivity for keeping spirits high.”

This trailer certainly gives us more of Seth Rogen’s signature style with rampant pop culture references and profanity, all done in a clever and charming way. But the best thing about this trailer is Charlize Theron showing that she really can do anything and everything, having just as much fun and dishing out an equal amount of raunchiness as her co-star.

Watch the previous trailer for Long Shot over here. Otherwise, you can read the film’s synopsis below:

He’s a hard-hitting political writer with a talent for trouble. She’s the country’s top diplomat with a talent for…well, everything. When Fred Flarsky reunites with his first crush who also happens to be the current US Secretary of State, Charlotte Field, he charms her with his self-deprecating humor and his memories of her youthful idealism. As she prepares to make a surprise run for the Oval Office, Charlotte hires Fred to punch up her campaign speeches and their unmistakable chemistry leads to a round-the-world affair. But Fred’s carefree indiscretions, past and present, could bring down her campaign before it even begins. The film redefines “international relations” with a profane, funny and unexpected love.

Long Shot is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.