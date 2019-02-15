Director Jonathan Levine (50/50, Warm Bodies) is back with a new Seth Rogen/Charlize Theron comedy called Long Shot. If that title doesn’t sound familiar, you may recognize it from its earlier (and arguably more memorable) title: Flarsky. The title was changed to signify that it wasn’t primarily the story of Rogen’s character, Fred Flarsky, but more of a two-hander where Theron’s character is equally as important. “I’m only half the story,” Rogen explained. Check out the first Long Shot trailer below.

Long Shot Trailer

Long Shot is the latest movie from director Jonathan Levine, who’s had something of a hit-or-miss career over the past fifteen years. He has some memorable comedies under his belt – 50/50 is legitimately touching as well as being hilarious, and the holiday comedy The Night Before (which reunited him with many of the same people) is a genuinely fun watch. But he also directed the controversial horror indie All The Boys Love Mandy Lane (which, in my opinion, wasn’t worth the long wait between its film festival run and its eventual release years later) and Snatched, the Amy Schumer/Goldie Hawn comedy that landed with a thud in 2017.

Trivia: Netflix released a documentary called Long Shot a couple of years ago about a man charged with murder he didn’t commit, and who had to rely on footage from a Curb Your Enthusiasm episode to prove his innocence. I appreciate how the Long Shot team decided to change the name to make sure Theron’s character didn’t feel sidelined, but I still can’t shake the feeling that Flarsky was a much more memorable title.

Here’s this film’s synopsis:

He’s a hard-hitting political writer with a talent for trouble. She’s the country’s top diplomat with a talent for…well, everything. When Fred Flarsky reunites with his first crush who also happens to be the current US Secretary of State, Charlotte Field, he charms her with his self-deprecating humor and his memories of her youthful idealism. As she prepares to make a surprise run for the Oval Office, Charlotte hires Fred to punch up her campaign speeches and their unmistakable chemistry leads to a round-the-world affair. But Fred’s carefree indiscretions, past and present, could bring down her campaign before it even begins. The film redefines “international relations” with a profane, funny and unexpected love.

Long Shot is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.