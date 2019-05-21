This weekend, the raucously hilarious R-rated high school comedy Booksmart starts hitting theaters. Lauded as a female Superbad, this looks like it should be the sleeper hit of the summer, assuming of course people actually know that the movie is in theaters and pay for a ticket to see it.

Booksmart stars Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein as two best friends and high school seniors who spent their entire school career studying their asses off and getting the best grades they could in order to get into the college of their dreams. But now they realize it might have been all for naught as the less dedicated side of their graduating class got into the colleges they wanted, but still had time to party it up. That means it’s time to pack four years of partying into their last night as high schoolers. Needless to say, chaos and hilarity ensues, and you can get another taste of it in the new red band Booksmart trailer.

Booksmart Trailer

Our own Jacob Hall was lucky enough to catch Booksmart at SXSW earlier this year, and ever since then I’ve been dying to see this movie. In his reaction, he wrote that this isn’t just your typical coming-of-age high school comedy. He called the movie “a tale of friendship and understanding and general goddamn horniness that feels uniquely shaped for 2019.” Furthermore, “anyone who was a loser in high school…will relate to the misadventures of Molly and Amy, social outcasts whose only fuel is ambition – someday, it will all get better.”

Along with the recently released opening six minutes of the movie, this new red band Booksmart trailer makes the movie look exactly as funny as all the rave reviews have said it is. From that homely looking panda who has been used for sexual awakening to the night of debauchery these two get into, it’s nice to see a pair of girls having the same nasty fun that dudes have had mostly to themselves on the big screen for years.

Directed by Olivia Wilde in her feature directorial debut, the cast of Booksmart also includes Jessica Williams, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte and Jason Sudeikis.

Told from a wildly original, fresh and modern perspective, Booksmart is an unfiltered comedy about high school best friends and the bonds we create that last a lifetime. Capturing the spirit of our times, the film is a coming of age story for a new generation.

Booksmart hits theaters starting on May 24, 2019.