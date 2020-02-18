After premiering at the Sundance Film Festival back in 2019, the indie coming of age comedy Big Time Adolescence starring Pete Davidson and Griffin Gluck is finally coming to select theaters and Hulu. It’s been a longer road than usual for the Sundance selected movie that received warm reviews early last year, but we’re glad it’s finally getting released next month. Watch the red band Big Time Adolescence trailer below.

Big Time Adolescence Trailer

Griffin Gluck plays Mo, a bright 16-year old kid who has taken a liking to his older sister’s boyfriend Zeke, even after they break up. Pete Davidson plays Zeke, the cool and confident but immature and irresponsible ex-boyfriend, and even though he’s not exactly the best role model, he does make Mo feel like he’s not just a kid, and he seems to know the ins and outs of high school life. Unfortunately, that’s because Zeke never grew up. But that’s a lesson Mo will have to learn on his own.

Big Time Adolescence walks a lot of the same territory that other coming of age indie movies have before it. But the chemistry between Pete Davidson and Griffin Gluck adds plenty of charm, and we praised both of them in our review from Sundance last year (which is also quoted in the trailer). Even though this is the feature film debut of writer/director Jason Orley, it feels like it comes from a seasoned comedic mind who knows how to use Davidson to the best of his ability, really honing in on his strengths and personality. That’s probably why he also directed Davidson’s forthcoming stand-up special coming to Netflix next week.

The cast also includes Jon Cryer, Sydney Sweeney, Oona Laurence, Thomas Barbusca and Machine Gun Kelly.

Here’s the official synopsis from when the film was released at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival: