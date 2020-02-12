We’re going to see even more of Pete Davidson than usual this year. On top of popping up in sketches on Saturday Night Live, the comedian will also be starring in The King of Staten Island, a movie inspired by his own life and directed by Judd Apatow. Plus, he has a supporting role in The Big Lebowski spin-off The Jesus Rolls, and the 2019 Sundance Film Festival movie Big Time Adolescence is slated to be released by Hulu/NEON in March. But we’ll get more of Pete Davidson before that thanks to his first Netflix stand-up special, Alive from New York, and you can watch the teaser for it below.

Pete Davidson Stand-Up Special Trailer

In the teaser clip from the Pete Davidson stand-up special, the comedian talks about the purity of a friendship between a straight guy and a gay guy, because neither has anything to gain from the other. It’s an amusingly astute observation, something Davidson is known for whenever he comes to the Weekend Update desk.

Pete Davidson is at his funniest on SNL when he’s basically doing stand-up bits at the Weekend Update desk. So to get an entire Netflix special from him will be great. Granted, his seemingly careless attitude can get a little trying from time-to-time, but he really is an outstanding comedian who is much better than he has any right to be at his age.

Pete Davidson: Alive in New York was filmed at the Gramercy Theatre and hits Netflix on February 25, 2020.