Disney has released the official teaser trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon, the studio’s highly anticipated Southeast Asian-inspired fantasy epic. And boy, does it look epic. The short trailer shows the titular lone warrior, voiced by Kelly Marie Tran, as she embarks on her quest to save the realm of Kumandra by searching for — you guessed it — the last dragon. Watch the Raya and the Last Dragon trailer below.

Raya and the Last Dragon Trailer

“My whole life I trained to become a guardian of the dragon gem. But this world has changed and it’s people are divided. Now, to restore peace, I must find…the last dragon,” Tran’s Raya narrates in the intense trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon, which opens with an Indiana Jones-style sequence of the warrior princess breaking into a vault with the help of her “fuzzy bear meets an insect version of an armadillo” sidekick Tuk Tuk. There she encounters another warrior wearing a Nuo-style dragon mask (which also looks eerily like the Blue Spirit from Avatar: The Last Airbender) and immediately jumps to battle him in a very cool-looking fight sequence. But this is just the beginning of Raya’s quest, as we see the warrior many years later with a now giant Tuk Tuk, trekking through some sandy dunes.

The trailer (and the poster before it) wisely calls back to Disney’s other animated hit about a female warrior, Mulan, especially in the opening sequence in which Raya suits up with armor and weapons. But it also seems like the Raya and the Last Dragon team took a few cues from Avatar: The Last Airbender — not just in the warrior’s mask, but in Raya’s character design and the adorable hybrid animals. This may just be coincidence, as Avatar: The Last Airbender was a fantasy epic similarly inspired by Asian and Southeast Asian-inspired culture, but it probably scratches a nostalgic itch for much of the target audience in a way that bodes well for Raya and the Last Dragon.

Here is the synopsis for Raya and the Last Dragon:

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well. From directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa, producers Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho, and featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as the last dragon Sisu.

Raya and the Last Dragon opens in U.S. theaters on March 12, 2021 (for now).