Raya and the Last Dragon, the latest from Walt Disney Pictures and Walt Disney Animation Studios, is set to debut a new trailer tomorrow on GMA. Before that, though, we have a new poster, which is just stylish and vague enough to catch some attention. In the upcoming film, which features the voices of Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina, “a lone warrior sets out to find the last dragon in existence and save the kingdom of Kumandra from the villainous Druun.” Check out the poster below.

Hey, that’s a nice poster! Sure, it’s a bit vague – where’s the dragon? – but it has just the right amount of style to display the beauty of the digital animation that we’re bound to see in every frame. And tomorrow we’ll have even more to go off of because a Raya and the Last Dragon trailer is dropping on GMA (it’ll be online, too, just in case you don’t feel like sitting through GMA).

Here’s the film’s synopsis:

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the last dragon in order to finally stop the Druun for good. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than dragon magic to save the world—it’s going to take trust as well.

Raya and the Last Dragon comes from directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa, producers Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho. The cast includes Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as Sisu (the dragon). Raya and the Last Dragon opens in U.S. theaters on March 12, 2021 – assuming theaters are still around then, that is.