Walt Disney Studios has released a new Raya and the Last Dragon trailer, which shows the titular warrior putting a team together to save the fictional fantasy world of Kumandra. But the team has a few quirky characters already, including a kung fu-fighting baby and a dragon who may have just coasted by in the group project. Watch the Raya and the Last Dragon trailer below.

Raya and the Last Dragon Trailer

Raya may have been a “lone warrior,” but she’s not so alone anymore in the new Raya and the Last Dragon trailer, which introduces the rest of the voice cast for the Disney film aside from Kelly Marie Tran, who stars as Raya, and Awkwafina as the legendary dragon Sisu. Joining Tran and Awkwafina in the “fellowship of butt kickers” are Benedict Wong as Tong, “a formidable giant”; Izaac Wang as Boun, a 10-year-old entrepreneur; Thalia Tran as the mischievous toddler Little Noi; and Alan Tudyk as Tuk Tuk, Raya’s “best friend and trusty steed.”

Rounding out the voice cast are Gemma Chan as Raya’s nemesis, Namaari; Daniel Dae Kim as Raya’s father, Benja; Sandra Oh as Namaari’s powerful mother, Virana; Lucille Soong as Dang Hu, the leader of the land of Talon; Patti Harrison as the chief of the Tail land; and Ross Butler as chief of the Spine land.

There’s a lot happening in this very silly trailer, which leans heavily into the comedy, in direct contrast to the somber and epic teaser that we first saw. But it is a Disney animated movie after all, and what better way to appeal to kids than to introduce a martial arts-fighting con baby?

Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada are directing, with Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing. The script is from Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim. Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho produce.

Here is the synopsis for Raya and the Last Dragon:

“Raya and the Last Dragon” takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

Raya and the Last Dragon will be available on Disney+ with Premier Access on the same day it is released in theaters on March 5, 2021.