If you’re excited for Sylvester Stallone‘s farewell to his second most famous character in Rambo: Last Blood, then maybe you’re keen on revisiting the entire film franchise in one day. Thankfully, Alamo Drafthouse has you covered at locations across the country with a Rambo marathon that begins with First Blood from 1982 and running right through a screening of Rambo: Last Blood. Find out all the locations playing the Rambo marathon below.

Alamo Drafthouse Programmer Cristina Cacioppo announced the Rambo marathon and had this to say:

“This marathon is for the ultimate Rambo fan. And there’ll be so much to see – the thoughtful drama of FIRST BLOOD, the action spectacle of the middle installments, and finally, how it comes to an end in LAST BLOOD.”

You gotta love how specific compliments are paid to First Blood, but the middle three movies in the franchise are very briefly glossed over. While there is some solid action in those movies, they’re not nearly as noteworthy as that first film from 1982, so that’s understandable.

Can director Adrian Grunberg give a worthy farewell to John Rambo with Last Blood? We’ll find out in just under a couple weeks. In the meantime, below the full list of locations playing the Rambo marathon, some of which will play the day before Last Blood his theaters everywhere on September 20, while others will happen on September 21, September 22 and September 28. Tickets can be purchased now over at the Alamo Drafthouse website.

Alamo Drafthouse Lakeline (Austin, TX) – 9/19

Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands (Dallas, TX) – 9/19

Alamo Drafthouse North Richland Hills (North Richland Hills, TX) – 9/19

Alamo Drafthouse Woodbury (Woodbury, MN) – 9/19

Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra (Katy, TX) – 9/2Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock (Lubbock, TX) – 9/21

Alamo Drafthouse New Braunfels (New Braunfels, TX) – 9/21

Alamo Drafthouse Littleton (Littleton, CO) – 9/21

Alamo Drafthouse Westminster (Westminster, CO) – 9/21

Alamo Drafthouse Tempe (Tempe, AZ) – 9/21

Alamo Drafthouse Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA) – 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn (Brooklyn, NY) – 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Yonkers (Yonkers, NY) – 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Ritz (Austin, TX) – 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh (Raleigh, NC) – 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Springfield (Springfield, MO) – 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Mainstreet (Kansas City, MO) – 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Chandler (Chandler, AZ) – 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes (San Antonio, TX) – 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX) – 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse El Paso (El Paso, TX) – 9/22

Alamo Drafthouse Winchester (Winchester, VA) – 9/28

Alamo Drafthouse La Vista (La Vista, NE) – 9/28

Rambo: Last Blood also stars Paz Vega (Kill The Messenger), Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Resident Evil: Afterlife) and Adrianna Barraza (Thor). Here’s a new TV spot to whet your appetite: