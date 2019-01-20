Rachel Brosnahan has found success pretending to be a comedian on the hit Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (which is worth watching right this very minute if you haven’t already). But how did she fare taking the reins of one of the most revered comedy shows of all time? Saturday Night Live didn’t use Rachel Brosnahan as effectively as fans might have hoped, not giving her much opportunity to play any standout characters, but the actress did feel comfortable on the series, blending in rather than taking the spotlight, which mostly worked for the entire show.

Let’s run through the best and worst sketches from the Rachel Brosnahan hosted Saturday Night Live.

The Best

Earthquake News Report – Oh my goodness, there are so many great things about this sketch. While the largest number of jokes comes from the simple premise of people with terrible and inappropriate sounding names, there are several smaller parts of this sketch that branch out from that premise to make it even better. The reactions from the rescue workers and the interruptions from the news anchor (including the awful earthquake puns) make this sketch even better. The setup of having this happen during the government shutdown is brilliant as it lends the premise to reality a little better. Just a perfectly executed sketch.

Leave Me Alurn – While the title of this product sounds like a movie where Tyler Perry’s Madea opens a funeral home, it’s actually a perfect commercial parody with something to say about men getting up in women’s faces an inopportune times. The added features of being a portable phone charger and a water bottle are hilarious, especially when Kenan Thompson catches Kate McKinnon drinking out of the urn. Even the added stinger, which gets a little more direct about something annoying that women have to experience all the time, is great.

The Raunchiest Miss Rita – This sketch is perfectly hilarious as it is, but I can’t help but think what it would have been like if The Raunchiest Miss Rita wasn’t just loud and swearing, but also making honest observations about race during the time in which The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is set. That would have been hilarious too and tied even more perfectly in with the Def Comedy Jam approach, even if it was just a tag at the very end.