Quibi is amping up its promotion as we near the April launch of the mobile streaming platform. While it’s still uncertain whether the experiment behind this forthcoming streaming service — which offers its titles in “bite-sized” episodes that run 8-1o minutes long — will work, but Quibi certainly has enough high-profile creators and stars to cut together a catchy trailer for its platform. Watch the Quibi trailer below.

Quibi Trailer

Quibi has a lot of shows with a lot of big stars, and several of them are spotlighted in the above trailer, which gives a quick rundown on what exactly the streaming platform is. “Quick bites. Big stories. Big laughs. Big drama. Big stars,” the text reads before turning into a flashing series of other descriptors. The service is designed for your phone, the trailer explains in a fittingly brief way, with little white lines appearing over the footage of the upcoming Quibi shows to indicate how to watch them on a phone.

The trailer shows footage from shows like the Kiefer Sutherland-starring remake of the Harrison Ford film The Fugitive, the Dane DeHaan and Maika Monroe horror thriller The Stranger, the Sophie Turner survival thriller Survive, the Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz cat-and-mouse thriller Most Dangerous Game, and the Will Forte and Katilin Olsen comedy Flipped. Glimpses at several other series, which range from reality TV shows, to drama, horror, and comedy, are shown throughout the trailer as well.

It’s still too soon to see whether Quibi can become a strong competitor in the streaming wars, but the service certainly is good at touting its star-studded line-up. Filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Paul Feig and Anthony & Joe Russo have joined the platform to create original works, while rising stars are all flocking to be in the next 8-minute episode of a Quibi series.

Quibi is scheduled to launch with a two-tier pricing system — $4.99 with ads, $7.99 without — on April 6, 2020.