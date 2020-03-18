After 11 years off the air, Reno 911! is coming back for an all-new season. However, the show won’t be arriving in the form of 22-minute episodes like when it was airing on Comedy Central. Instead, the forthcoming bite-sized entertainment subscription service Quibi is reviving the series with episodes arriving in roughly 10-minute increments. But given the nature of the series that follows bumbling, quarreling cops as they try to keep the streets safe from nefarious and oddball offenders, Reno 911! could thrive in this kind of environment. Watch the new Reno 911 trailer to see for yourself.

Reno 911 Sneak Peek

In this clip from the forthcoming series revival, Lieutenant Dangle (Thomas Lennon) is just trying to hold a meeting, but he gets interrupted by the sounds of squirrels in the ceiling’s air ducts. Instead of leaving the observation as a minor inconvenience, Dangle shares a little too much about his perception of the squirrels, revealing that it sounds like they’re singing. He knows full well that his team will start ribbing him, and of course they do, but he can’t help it.

Jones (Cedric Yarbough) thinks Dangle needs a spa day, and everyone agrees. But for some reason Dangle sees this as an Of Mice and Men situation where someone is going to just shoot him while he’s relaxing. Honestly, this clip made me realize that I’ve been missing Reno 911! and I didn’t even know it.

Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Carlos Alazraqui and Mary Birdsong are all back for the series revival, and we can’t wait to see what kind of hijinks they get up to in this seventh season of the series, even if it’s only in 10-minute increments or less. After all, this show has always been comprised of shorter scenes that are largely improvised, so it lends itself rather well to this short-form entertainment format.

But will people actually sign up for Quibit? If the service still launches on April 6, then you couldn’t ask for a better time to get content like this as we’re all self-quarantining to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Quibi will certainly have plenty of that with dozens of new programming available at launch. Plus, with a 90-day free trial being offered for customers to try it out, there’s no reason not to give it a shot, right? Whether they’ll pay for it after that remains to be seen.

It’s not clear when Reno 911! will start being available on Quibi at this time.