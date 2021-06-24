Netflix’s new animated gay spy-comedy series, Q-Force, has an official premiere date and an all-star cast. The new teaser trailer suggests the series will be an over-the-top comedy about a group of misfit agents trying to get their spy on across 10 episodes. Watch the first footage below.

Q-Force Trailer

The show will arrive in September and will follow American spy Steve “Agent Mary” Maryweather (Sean Hayes). Mary comes out as gay, so his spy agency ships him to the gay mecca of West Hollywood, where he assembles his own LGBTQ+ spy team. Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Gabe Liedman created the series and will also voice the character Benji.

Intrigued? Here’s a full show description:

Steve Maryweather, AKA Agent Mary, was once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency (AIA), until he came out as gay. Unable to fire him, the Agency sent him off to West Hollywood, to disappear into obscurity. Instead, he assembled a misfit squad of LGBTQ+ geniuses. Joining forces with the expert mechanic Deb, master of drag and disguise Twink, and hacker Stat, together they’re Q-Force. But, after a decade of waiting for their first official mission from The AIA, Mary becomes hell-bent on proving himself to the Agency that turned its back on him, and decides to go rogue with Q-Force. After finding their own case, and solving it on their own terms, they get the reluctant approval of The AIA, and are officially upgraded to Active Secret Agents in the field. But, that approval comes with one major caveat — they must put up with a new member of the squad: straight-guy Agent Buck.

The Voices Behind Those Mostly Gay Secret Agents

In addition to Hayes, the core Q-Force squad will include Wanda Sykes as Deb, Matt Rogers as Twink, Patti Harrison as Stat, and David Harbour as token straight guy, Agent Buck. Gary Cole of Office Space infamy is also on board as Director Dirk Chunley, and Laurie Metcalf plays a character called V.

Will the Q-Force members achieve their spy goals? Will the show actually be funny? We’ll have to wait until September to find out.

All 10 episodes of Q-Force will drop on Netflix on September 2, 2021.