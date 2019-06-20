Anthony Mackie may soon get to take on the mantle of Captain America after Chris Evans passed down the shield to his Marvel Cinematic Universe character Falcon at the end of Avengers: Endgame. But before that, he’s gonna have to team up with one of Captain America’s former villains in a new action (comedy?) thriller on Netflix.

Point Blank finds Anthony Mackie in the middle of a nightmare when his pregnant wife gets kidnapped by a criminal intruder. The only way for him to get his wife back is to pick up a career criminal (Frank Grillo) who is being held in police custody in the hospital after a bad injury. But after being busted out, all the criminal wants to do is kill the people who put him in the hospital to begin with. And so begins an unlikely pairing of two people who will need to take on an endless array of bad guys if they want to survive. Watch the Point Blank trailer below to see how it looks.

Point Blank Trailer

More and more I find myself underwhelmed by Netflix originals. Every now and then, they have something that looks like it could be great. But more often than not, it looks like a middling imitation of what a big studio movie should be. And that’s exactly where Point Blank falls.

All respect to Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo, who are both fine actors, but I’m not entirely sure these two are ready to be leading men like this yet. Neither of them has an overwhelming amount of charisma (though Mackie does have his charms), and together, they just seem like a couple of overly serious dudes who always seem like they just got done with their workout at the gym. But maybe Marvel fans will see it simply because they’re in it.

There’s not a single moment in this trailer that made me excited to see this movie. The only saving grace was that the fight sequence inside the drive-thru car wash seemed like it could offer some solid action. But then that terrible joke with the old woman in the car came along and made it feel like it was an action comedy lost in 1995. Honestly, as of now, I’d rather watch Bulletproof with Damon Wayans and Adam Sandler again rather than check this out.

Speaking of which, is this movie trying to be a comedy? Because every joke feels like it’s cautiously being delivered like the actors are unsure if they’re allowed to crack jokes in a movie like this. Maybe it’s just because Mackie and Grillo aren’t exactly comedic performers that it doesn’t play very funny. Either way, it’s a problem, and if Netflix is hoping this will convince people to watch Netflix instead of going to see Stuber with Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista, they’re going to be disappointed.

When his pregnant wife is kidnapped and held as collateral, Paul, an ER nurse, must team with the badly injured career criminal and murder suspect under his charge in order to save the lives of his wife and unborn child. Pitted against rival gangs and a deadly ring of corrupt cops, the unlikely duo find a way to survive together in the fight of their lives.

Point Blank is directed by Joe Lynch (Knights of Badassdom, Everly) and it hits Netflix on July 12, 2019.