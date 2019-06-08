The summer is already filled with plenty of action from some of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Avengers: Endgame and John Wick: Chapter 3 kicked all sorts of ass, and Godzilla: King of Monsters took a big bite out of the competition. The X-Men just came back together for their final mission in Dark Phoenix, and soon Men in Black International will fight the scum of the universe across the globe. But the team-up that you might want to keep an eye on is a little bit further out.

Stuber finds Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) as a timid Uber driver who suddenly finds himself as the chauffeur to a dangerous cop played by Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy). Needless to say, their pairing makes for quite an odd couple, and the two end up embarking on a bullet-riddled adventure that takes them through the seedy underbelly of crime. Watch the red band Stuber trailer to get a taste.

Red Band Stuber Trailer

This is the best look that we’ve gotten so far from the movie. Even though the buzz was strong on the movie from the work-in-progress screening at South by Southwest, the trailers that have been released up to this point were only mildly amusing to me. But this trailer brings the R-rated laughs and action that I’ve been waiting for. The chemistry between Nanjiani and Bautista is clear, and I would love to see this become the sleeper hit of the summer (though I wish Booksmart would have done just as well).

Plus, this trailer finally introduces us to The Raid star Iko Uwais as the film’s villain, who has bleach blonde hair and looks like a real punk. Of course, he also has the martial arts skills to back it up, so even though he looks like a douchebag, he’s probably not someone you want to mess with. You can’t blame Kumail Nanjiani for being so afraid the whole time.

Stuber is directed by Michael Dowse (Goon) and also stars Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino and Karen Gillan.

When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he’s thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating.

Stuber drives into theaters on July 12, 2019.