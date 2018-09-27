During Star Wars: The Last Jedi, ace pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) disobeyed a direct order to end the attack on the First Order’s massive Dreadnought starship. The result was a victory for the Resistance, but at the cost of many lives the Resistance couldn’t afford to use. The consequence was a slap in the face and a demotion from the rank of Commander, both handed down by General Leia (Carrie Fisher) before she became incapacitated and left Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern) to take over command of the Resistance.

On top of that, during Admiral Holdo’s tenure as the leader of the Resistance, Poe Dameron was responsible for overseeing a mission behind her back and also creating a mutiny during a time of crisis. He nearly ruined everything, all because he thought he knew better than his superior.

In any military outfit, that would result in a court-martial. But instead, Poe Dameron has apparently been given his Commander rank back, according to the latest issue of his own comic book series.

Marvel’s comic series Star Wars: Poe Dameron currently has a story arc that takes place after the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. In issue #31 (via ComicBook.com), Poe convinces General Leia to let him go help his fellow Black Squadron pilots who have found themselves in trouble. He thinks that helping them out of a bind might help build support for the Resistance. When she agrees to let him go, Leia wishes him luck and calls him Commander Dameron. What?!

Honestly, this isn’t a surprise. At the end of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it was teased that Leia would start relying more on Poe Dameron to act as a proper leader when he has a line on a way out of the Crait Rebel base they find themselves trapped in. When Poe thinks following the crystal vulptices out of the cliffside base will get them out, Leia says, “What are you looking at me for? Follow him.”

It appeared all was forgiven, and knowing (at the time) that Carrie Fisher was no longer with us, it felt like the beginning of the passing of the torch between the two characters. However, with Leia apparently returning in Star Wars Episode 9, there’s no telling how that will play out now. The Resistance may be in too fragile a state to disregard a leader like Poe Dameron, even in the wake of his misconduct. But at the same time, that fragility should mean that this kind of malfeasance shouldn’t be swept under a rug.

Where will we find Poe Dameron when Star Wars Episode 9 begins? Maybe he’ll be president of the galaxy.