Last year, Playmobil released a Back to the Future playset featuring the Doc Brown, Marty McFly and the DeLorean time machine. Considering the kid friendly style of these toys, it was an impressive little vehicle with a surprising number of accessories inspired by the time travel franchise. Now the German toy maker is time traveling again.

Playmobil is releasing two new Back to the Future playsets. There’s one inspired by the “future” of Back to the Future Part II with a playset inspired by the hoverboard chase in Hill Valley town square, and then we have a new vehicle playset inspired by the end of the original Back to the Future (which is also the beginning of the sequel), when a little change in history back in 1955 made Marty McFly’s present day life in 1985 a little bit sweeter. Check out the new Playmobil Back to the Future playsets below.

New Playmobil Back to the Future Playsets

First up, let’s go into the future with the playset that allows you to recreate one of the most memorable sequences from the sequel. When a meeting between Marty McFly Jr. and Griff Tannen goes south, a hoverboard chase between young Marty McFly and Biff Tannen’s bionic implanted grandson tears through downtown Hill Valley. This playset delivers figures of both characters and their signature hoverboards, as well as a little piece of the town square. Plus, you get the 2015 version of Doc Brown.

Along with some nice futuristic touches, such as posters for Jaws 19 and Mayor Goldie Wilson III’s hovercar conversions, there are also some extra pieces that allow you to update the DeLorean time machine playset (still sold separately). There’s even a cop with a futuristic motorcycle.

You can order this Playmobil Back to the Future Part II playset from Amazon for $34.99.

Adding another vehicle to the Playmobil Back to the Future playsets, we have Marty’s nice new pick-up truck from the end of the original movie. Check out that 4×4! It’s not quite as shiny as the truck in the movie, but it should allow Marty and Jennifer to have a nice camping weekend. Or at least it would have if something didn’t need to be done about their kids in the future.

Along with Playmobil figures of Marty McFly and Jennifer Parker, there’s also a figure of Biff Tannen in his green track suit and floppy hair. It might look like he just finished a second coat of wax on the truck, but he’s just starting on it.

The Playmobil playset of Marty McFly’s truck is available to order for $49.99.

In case you haven’t heard, there are also some outstanding Ghostbusters Playmobil playsets too.