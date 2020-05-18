It’s a good time to be a Back to the Future fan again since this year marks the 35th anniversary of the classic time travel comedy from director Robert Zemeckis. We’ve already seen a reunion of the cast and filmmakers courtesy of Josh Gad’s new nostalgic web series Reunited Apart, and later this year will bring NECA’s first action figures based on the the beloved film franchise. Now Playmobil is getting in on the fun with a new Back to the Future playset of the iconic DeLorean time machine.

Playmobil Back to the Future Playset

The Playmobil Back to the Future playset features the time traveling DeLorean, complete with working lights that recreate the flashing phenomenon that explodes around the vehicle when it travels through time. It also features several sounds straight from the film franchise, and even has wheels that flip up for the vehicle’s flying mode from Back to the Future Part II.

Coming with the Playmobil Back to the Future playset are figures of Marty McFly, Dr. Emmett Brown, and the world’s first time traveler, Einstein the dog. The accessories include a skateboard for Marty, the Flux Capacitor in the time machine, plutonium cores inside a case for multiple time traveling trips, a video camera, a tool belt for Doc, the remote control for the car, and more.

Having recently put together the Playmobil version of the Ghostbusters firehouse and the accompanying smaller playsets, I can tell you that these are some cool toys. They’re obviously made more for kids, but adults will have fun piecing them together and applying the stickers (even though some of the smaller ones can make things a little tedious).

The Playmobil Back to the Future playset is available in stores now, or you can wait until it’s back in stock at Amazon, or maybe see how soon you can get it from Entertainment Earth. Depending on where you’re getting it from, it’ll cost you roughly $50.