In case you missed the news that came out of the 2020 Toy Fair in New York earlier this year, the collectible toy makers at NECA now has the license to create Back to the Future action figures and collectibles. Since this year marks the 35th anniversary of the original film that kicked of an entire trilogy, they’re ushering in the line with a bang.

NECA has officially revealed the first wave of Back to the Future action figures, including three detailed figures inspired by the film franchise, as well as a set of action figures from Back to the Future: The Animated Series. Check out the official photos of the NECA Back to the Future action figures below and find out where you can pre-order them.

NECA Back to the Future Action Figures

Right out of the gate we’re getting two different versions of Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly. The first is inspired by the classic 1985 look that Marty sports, complete with jean jacket and vest, as well as accessories that include a video camera, backpack, little guitar and skateboard. There’s also an alternate head sculpt with sunglasses so he can really rock.

The second version of Marty McFly is from when he and Doc Brown go to the future to stop something terrible from happening with Marty and Jennifer’s kids. Marty has to pretend to be his son, Marty McFly Jr., wearing power-laced Nike sneakers, a futuristic self-drying coat, and an iridescent hat. This version of Marty comes with a Pepsi Perfect and a hoverboard, but if you look closely at the latter, it has a small detail changed from the movie due to toy brand licensing.

There’s another Marty McFly in the works where he appears in the yellow radiation suit he ends up wearing when accidentally traveling back to 1955. It was revealed at Toy Fair, but isn’t in this initial wave, so it must be in the next line.

Marty McFly isn’t the only movie character getting the action figure treatment from NECA right away. Tom F. Wilson as Biff Tannen in 1955 is also in the mix. He comes with Grey’s Sports Almanac that Old Biff from the future gives to him in the second movie, as well as a case containing other items, including a copy of Oh Lala magazine.

Back to the Future: The Animated Series Figures

Meanwhile, this line of Back to the Future figures inspired by the goofy animated series includes Marty with a hoverboard and guitar with strap; Doc with goggles, a remote control, and Einstein; and Biff with an alternate head. Their design is similar to that of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures NECA has been making that are inspired by the animated series.

These can be bought in three-pack that includes Doc Brown with his dog Einstein, Marty McFly, and Biff Tannen for around $40 depending on where you pre-order. Alternately, you can get Doc and Marty individually at Big Bad Toy Store.

Head over to Toy Ark for more details, including links to several retailers offering pre-orders so you can pick which one you want give your money to when these figures ship late this summer/early this fall.