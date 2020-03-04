Toy Fair 2020 has come and gone, but we wanted to make sure that you didn’t miss some of the more exciting reveals announced at the convention that unfolded a little over a week ago. Instead of dumping all of the big toy news from your favorite movies and TV shows at one time, we’re gonna parse it out a little bit.

NECA, the company behind the outstanding new Gremlins figures and growing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection, made the surprise announcement of a new line of detailed Back to the Future figures in honor of the film’s 35th anniversary at Toy Fair 2020 back towards the end of February. But that’s not all. They’re also making a line of figures inspired by the Back to the Future animated series. Get a preview of them below.

NECA Back to the Future Action Figures

These are the first two figures that were revealed for NECA’s Back to the Future line, debuting sometime in the third quarter of this year, just in time for the film’s 35th anniversary. As you can see, they are two different versions of Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly.

The first edition of Marty McFly is in his street clothes, complete with trademark vest and jean jacket. It looks like he’ll come with an alternate head sculpt with sunglasses, though there’s no tiny guitar to go with that look. But I suppose it could be inspired by the original movie’s teaser trailer. Other accessories include a backpack and skateboard.

The other Marty McFly comes in the yellow radiation suit that Doc has him put on when they’re filming the test for the DeLorean time machine. Presumably there’s a default head sculpt under the suit’s hood, but if not, there’s a regular head sculpt that you can see comes with the figure anyway. It also includes a camcorder, headphones, walkman, and blow dryer, the last few being items he used to convince George McFly to ask Lorraine Baines to the Enchantment Under the Sea dance.

We’re hoping this is just the start of the Back to the Future movie figures coming from NECA. Obviously we need a couple different versions of Doc Brown from the original movie to go along with these Marty McFly figures. But the question is whether we’ll get a scale DeLorean time machine for them to sit in as well.

NECA Back to the Future Animated Series Figures

The original Back to the Future movie isn’t the only piece of the time traveling franchise getting the action figure treatment. Back to the Future: The Animated Series is being lined up for a new toy line from NECA. Crafted in the style of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series figures that NECA has been releasing recently, these nail the character design of Doc, Marty, Biff and Einstein from the animated series.

Back to the Future: The Animated Series were never given proper action figures, though they were given Happy Meal toys from McDonald’s. So these are truly special, and we love that there’s a DeLorean time machine that hopefully isn’t just for display.

Keep in mind that these are still pending licensor approval, so details could change. But all of these figures are currently intended for release sometime in the third quarter of this year. We’ll be sure to let you know as soon we get more definitive details.

Thanks to our friends at ToyArk for capturing these images. You can see more photos of these figures and much more from Toy Fair 2020 over there.