If you have a problem, if no one else can help, and if you can find them…. maybe you can hire The A-Team. But if you can’t track down these soldiers of fortune, maybe you can do the next best thing and grab Playmobil’s new A-Team van playset featuring Colonel John “Hannibal” Smith, Lieutenant Templeton Arthur “Faceman” Peck, Sergeant B.A. Baracus, and Captain H.M. “Howlin’ Mad” Murdock. I love it when a plan playset comes together.



Playmobil A-Team Van Playset

Here’s the official press release from Playmobil:

Forever associated with the A-Team is the sight of red stripes on a shiny black background and large tyre tracks: the A-Team Van, the very personal sanctuary of powerhouse B.A., represents far more than just a mode of transport for the modern-day version of Robin Hood. Packed to the roof with technology and equipment, it is vital to the unconventional team’s missions as a mobile operations centre and getaway vehicle. Enthusiasm for the team’s vehicle continues unabated: the A-Team Van is a real crowd-puller at almost every fan convention. With the A-Team Van from PLAYMOBIL, fans can now experience the legendary vehicle and their favourite characters at home. Whether as an unusual table decoration or as the highlight of a display cabinet, the A-Team Van is a perfect addition to any collection. As has come to be expected of PLAYMOBIL, the A-Team Van is as true to the original as possible and is bound to impress not only with its look, but also with its many functions to play with.

Along with The A-Team van and all four of the classic show’s characters, there’s some select pieces of gear that each of them can be accessorized with as well. Plus, the playset comes with a set of tools for whenever the van breaks down and puts the gang in a pickle. They’ll make for the perfect 1980s display with the Ghostbusters and Back to the Future Playmobil sets.

The press release didn’t come with an official price, but Entertainment Earth has it priced at $89.99 for pre-order. The Playmobil A-Team van playset will be released on October 25, 2021.