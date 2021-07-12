Pig: Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

A kidnapped pig, a desperate search, and a shaggily-bearded Nicolas Cage. Honestly, what more could you want out of a movie? Well, besides all the other crucial details you simply need to know about the upcoming Pig, of course, which we’re more than happy to provide, and that’s why you’re here in the first place. Let’s get to it.

Pig Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Pig is set to open on July 16, 2021. Neon, the studio behind Bong Joon Ho’s Best Picture-winning Parasite and Céline Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire, is handling distribution duties in the United States. Variety reported that a somewhat intense bidding war took place for the film and that Neon came away the winner. What’s more, the film is on track for an exclusive theatrical release despite the distributor’s close ties to the streaming service Hulu.

What is Pig?

It’s the question everyone wants to know! Pig was initially billed as a revenge/thriller from writer and director Michael Sarnoski, though its trailer makes it appear rather more introspective and less John Wick than we might have originally assumed. It involves Nicolas Cage’s truffle forager going on the hunt for his beloved truffle-finding pig when the poor thing is kidnapped by nefarious forces because, honestly, who else besides nefarious forces would ever possibly stoop to the level of kidnapping pigs?

This is Sarnoski’s first project since 2015, making it all the more impressive that he managed to secure funding and such a big name in Cage as the leading man. Clearly, this premise is perfectly in-line with the eccentric and talented actor’s sensibilities, which means we should be paying close attention as well.

Pig Synopsis

Pig’s straightforward and to-the-point synopsis is as follows:

“Living alone in the Oregon wilderness, a truffle hunter returns to Portland to find the person who stole his beloved pig.”

Pig Director, Crew, and More

As mentioned before, Michael Sarnoski is pulling double-duty as writer and director of Pig. Vanessa Block is also co-writing, who appears to be a known collaborator of Sarnoski’s (okay that sounds a little sinister, but we just mean the two are likely creative partners). Both Block and Cage are also serving as producers on the film, which certainly suggests that Cage has taken an active, personal interest in getting this project off the ground. Handling the musical score is Alexis Grapsas, who has an established history in television as a composer, and Philip Klein, who is credited as an orchestrator for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, A Hidden Life, Joker, The Mandalorian, and Raya and the Last Dragon. Patrick Scola is the cinematographer and Brett W. Bachman is the editor.

Pig Cast

Pig stars the esteemed Cage as Rob, the wild and appropriately filthy-looking truffle forager. Joining him are Alex Wolff as Amir and Adam Arkin as Darius. How fun is it to work with Cage? Well, we’ll let Wolff explain it to you in his own words as he told EW:

“Nic is one of the most talented, brave, generous, influential, and inspired actors that’s ever been a part of any kind of cinema of any language or style. When someone’s work means more to your life than words can explain, it’s impossible to encapsulate what it means all in one answer [or] sentence. All I can say is that every day I leap out of bed and race to set to not only be graced with the sensitive, acrobatic talents of Nicolas Cage as an actor, but also to be entertained and intellectually and spiritually nourished by my hilarious, deeply empathetic, close friend, Nic. In one sentence: It’s a fucking joy working with him.”

Pig Trailer