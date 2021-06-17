Someone stole Nicolas Cage‘s prize foraging pig, and he’s not going to stand for it. That’s the premise of Pig, and while that sounds like a John Wick-style movie with a pig standing in for a dog, the Pig trailer hints at something much different. Sure, that premise is inherently amusing – Nic Cage hunting down pig kidnappers – but it looks like writer-director Michael Sarnoski has created something far more subtle and introspective than you might expect. Watch the Pig trailer below.

Pig Trailer

First thing’s first: the titular pig in this movie better survive. I’m a big fan of pigs; sure, they’re smelly and messy, but they’re also basically big, mud-loving dogs, which is part of the reason I became a vegetarian – I just couldn’t live with myself if I kept eating pig-related products. But that’s me! I won’t judge you if you think differently (well, maybe a little).

In Pig, “A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonianwilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.” Nicolas Cage plays that truffle hunter, and as I mentioned above, the minute you hear there’s a movie where Nic Cage has to get back his stolen pig, your mind likely conjures up a very silly, tongue-in-cheek movie. But this trailer makes Pig look like a darker, more thoughtful film, and Cage looks like he’s turning in a subtle performance. I know Cage and subtle don’t often go together, but it’s important to remember Cage is much more than a walking meme factory. He’s a great actor; a performer working on a completely different level than most others in his trade.

As Cage’s Pig co-star Alex Wolff told EW, “Nic is one of the most talented, brave, generous, influential, and inspired actors that’s ever been a part of any kind of cinema of any language or style. When someone’s work means more to your life than words can explain, it’s impossible to encapsulate what it means all in one answer [or] sentence. All I can say is that every day I leap out of bed and race to set to not only be graced with the sensitive, acrobatic talents of Nicolas Cage as an actor, but also to be entertained and intellectually and spiritually nourished by my hilarious, deeply empathetic, close friend, Nic. In one sentence: It’s a fucking joy working with him.”

Pig arrives on July 16, 2021.