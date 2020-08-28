Phil Lord and Chris Miller have been able to back such a strong string of hits that even attaching their name as producers on a movie can drum up interest in a movie. The duo behind The LEGO Movie and 21 Jump Street are throwing their support behind a Miami-based comedy about a Cuban-American family from actors-turned-writers Natalie Morales (Dead to Me) and Cyrina Fiallo (Good Luck Charlie).

Lord and Miller have teamed up with Morales and Fiallo for a Miami-set comedy that’s been picked up by Universal, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The still-untitled project pitch from Morales and Fiallo, who will write the screenplay and executive produce, will be produced by Lord and Miller, who have worked on geek-friendly properties like 2018’s Oscar-winning film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Per THR, the story, which is similar in tone to My Big Fat Greek Wedding, centers on a “Cuban-American woman forced to return to her overbearing family in Miami for a baptism, a quinceañera, a wedding and a funeral.”

Lord, in particular, probably has a personal investment in the project. The producer is of Cuban descent and is a native of Miami, and seems to have an affection for his hometown, having written and produced another Miami-set comedy, Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia, which /Film’s Ben Pearson called “the wildest movie of Sundance 2020, and maybe the most outlandish film at the festival since Daniel Radcliffe played a farting corpse in 2016’s Swiss Army Man.”

Morales and Fiallo are also both from Miami and have Cuban heritage, which suggests they’ll pull from some of their own personal experiences while penning the movie. Though Morales has started to become a fairly recognizable face due to her stints on Netflix’s Dead to Me and Santa Clarita Diet as well as Parks and Recreation, it’s unclear whether Morales and Fiallo will also star in this project. Morales also voiced a character in Into The Spider-Verse, which is probably how she struck up a relationship with Lord and Miller, who have taken to producing films from rising comedians and filmmakers who have starred in their movies.

Also producing alongside Lord and Miller will be Lord Miller’s president of film, Aditya Sood. Will Allegra from Lord Miller and Vincent Nastri of Bleecker Street Entertainment will serve as executive producers as well. Senior executive vice president of production Erik Baiers will oversee the production on behalf of Universal.