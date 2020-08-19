Twin brothers Kenny and Keith Lucas, the stand-up comedians and producers of Lucas Bros Moving Co, are making a new movie – and they’ve just scored the support of two of Hollywood’s most creative producers.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the brains behind The LEGO Movie and the 21 Jump Street movies, will produce this mysterious new Lucas Brothers movie, which will reunite the two duos for the first time since the brothers appeared in Lord and Miller’s 22 Jump Street back in 2014. That was six years ago, which simultaneously doesn’t seem like that long ago but also feels like ten lifetimes ago. Time is weird!

According to Deadline, Lord and Miller will reunite with the Lucas Brothers to produce a mysterious untitled movie that the brothers will write and star in. Details are hard to come by, but word is that it will be a “unique and high concept comedy,” and the Kenny and Keith will co-write the script with their writing partner, Max Reisman. The project is being developed for Universal, where Lord and Miller have a first-look deal.

After graduating from college, The Lucas Brothers dropped out of law school in their third year and started doing stand-up comedy together in New York City, and they quickly earned Hollywood’s attention. Lord and Miller put them in 22 Jump Street, where they stole several scenes with their comedic delivery:

The brothers appeared in their own Netflix special, Lucas Brothers: On Drugs, in 2017, and they executive produced the Fox series Friends of the People. They’ll soon star in The Come-Up, a heist comedy from Hair Love director Matthew A. Cherry. But their highest-profile work behind the camera is probably the upcoming film Judas and the Black Messiah, which is directed by Shaka King and stars Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, and Jesse Plemons. The brothers share story credit on that movie and also co-produced it.

Since producing 2018’s Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Phil Lord and Chris Miller have been very busy. They’re executive producing the new Netflix comedy Hoops, producing a bear comedy/horror movie (yep!) from the directors of Ready or Not, directing a new space movie starring Ryan Gosling, producing a family monster movie starring Ryan Reynolds, developing a reboot of their animated series Clone High, and they created a murder mystery series called The Afterparty for AppleTV+.