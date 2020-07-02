Way, way back in the 2000s, MTV released Clone High, a hilarious animated series about clones of historical figures all attending the same high school. The series came from creators Phil Lord and Chris Miller, and back then, Lord and Miller weren’t the big names they are today. But now things have changed – Lord and Miller are in high-demand and it looks like they’re using their newfound powers to bring back Clone High. The Clone High reboot will be “re-imagined” by Lord and Miller, along with Clone High co-creator Bill Lawrence.

Clone High

It’s hard to believe today, but once upon a time, MTV had original shows that weren’t reality-based. And some of those shows were pretty damn good! Like Clone High, a very funny animated show where clones of Abe Lincoln, JFK, Joan of Arc, Gandhi, Cleopatra, and more, all attended the same high school, where they all dealt with teen angst, romance, drama, and more. The series only lasted for one season, but it made its mark and remains a fan-favorite to this day.

And now it’s coming back. MTV Studios along with Erica Rivinoja, and original Clone High creators Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence, will develop and produce new episodes of the animated series, with Lord and Miller writing the pilot alongside Rivinoja. Like the original series, the new Clone High will “follow prominent historical figures who have been cloned and placed back in high school, including Abraham Lincoln, Cleopatra, Joan of Arc, John F. Kennedy, and more, as they face the trials and tribulations of normal teenage life.”

Lord, Miller, and Lawrence all went on to do bigger things – Lord and Miller are responsible for The LEGO Movie, the Jump Street series, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and more, while Lawrence created Scrubs. It’s great that they’re all coming back to bring this show back to life.

“We thrilled to reunite with Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence to re-imagine this cult classic as we rapidly grow our portfolio of beloved and iconic adult animation series,” said Chris McCarthy, President, ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group. There’s no word yet on when the series will arrive, or where it will even air. While MTV is producing, it seems unlikely that the show will actually air on MTV. I wouldn’t be surprised if it ends up on a streaming service instead, since that’s where most shows end up these days.