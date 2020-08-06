Netflix’s roster of adult-oriented animated programming is top notch, and they’re really starting to give Adult Swim and Comedy Central a run for their money. Their latest effort is Hoops, a new show created by comedian Ben Hoffman and starring Jake Johnson as a foul-mouthed high school basketball coach trying to turn his depressing life around. It has the look of Bob’s Burgers, but the raunchiness of Big Mouth, and the new Hoops trailer has me all in.

Hoops Trailer

Jake Johnson (New Girl, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) voices the lead character Coach Ben Hopkins, who is just a complete failure in every way imaginable. And if you’re looking for him to redeem himself in some capacity, I wouldn’t count on it. As Johnson said during the Hoops panel from Comic-Con at Home, “There’s not a big message to it. I don’t think you’ll learn anything from watching this.”

There are certainly zero lessons on display in this trailer, which is full of some hilarious gags, brief glimpses of some insane incidents, and plenty of inappropriateness all around. In fact, the show is so inappropriate, that’s how it became animated to begin with. Producers Phil Lord & Chris Miller convinced Ben Hoffman to make it animated nearly five years ago, and it’s been in the works ever since.

Now Hoops is finally coming to Netflix after all these years, and Hoffman couldn’t be more thrilled. He pinpoints what makes it stand out from the rest of Netflix’s adult animated offerings:

“To me, it has that Sunday night prime time look, which I don’t think Netflix has done before. It’s fun to see a Sunday night network-looking prime time show with this kind of language, which is not something I’d seen before.”

The rest of the Hoops cast includes Rob Riggle, Ron Funches, Natasha Leggero, Cleo King, and A.D. Miles, and hopefully there will be some great guest stars along the way too.

Hoops is slated to arrive on Netflix on August 21, 2020, and here’s the official synopsis: