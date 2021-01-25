With a mix of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Turbo Kid, the wild PG: Psycho Goreman (available on VOD now) finds writer/director Steven Kostanski combining the nostalgic sci-fi kid adventures of the 1980s and 1990s with a whole lot of violence and over-the-top gore and practical effects. The story of a young brother and sister who unwittingly resurrect an ancient extraterrestrial overlord is the kind of sci-fi horror insanity that we like to see, especially when it’s accompanied by a syth-fueled soundtrack that you can now get on vinyl from Waxwork Records.

Siblings Mimi (Nita-Josee Hanna) and Luke (Owen Myer) couldn’t be any closer. They spend nearly every waking moment together, getting muddy and playing their made-up game “Crazy Ball”. It probably helps that Mimi is bossy and domineering. The fearless tomboy steamrolls just about every family member with her assertive personality, especially dad, Greg (Astron-6 member Adam Brooks). During a particularly grueling game of Crazy Ball in the backyard, the siblings uncover a strange gem that awakens an evil intergalactic conqueror. The being, which the siblings’ dub PG: Psycho Goreman, is eager to assemble his former team of evildoers and continue their path of destruction, while the benevolent rulers that locked him away in the first place race to stop him once and for all. The soundtrack by Blitz//Berlin is wild, thematic ride that features introduction narration, bombastic orchestral cues, lush synth-wave, 80’s inspired big-hair pop-rock power ballads, distorted guitars and enormous percussion.

Blitz/Berlin is a musical trio (Martin Macphail, Dean Rode, and Tristan Tarr) who hails from Canada, just like PG; Psycho Goreman. They’ve previously composed the scores for The Void and Still/Born, but you’re probably more familiar with their work creating music for movies trailers for The Girl in the Spider’s Web and Bird Box.

The PG: Psycho Goreman vinyl soundtrack comes with artwork by Vance Kelly on old style tip-on gatefold jackets with matte satin coating. The vinyl itself is transluscent blue with neon pink splatter, perfectly emulating the 1980s vibe of the film and its soundtrack. There’s also an 11×11 art print that comes with the album.

You can pre-order the PG: Psycho Goreman vinyl soundtrack from Waxwork Records for $27. It ships in April.

If you haven’t heard about PG: Psycho Goreman until today, check out the trailer below and catch it on VOD now.