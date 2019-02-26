Tony and Emmy Award winner Nathan Lane is about to take a trip back to 1930s Los Angeles.

Lane (The Producers, The Lion King) is the latest actor to join Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Showtime’s spin-off that’s being described as a “spiritual descendant” of the original series, which saw public domain characters from Dracula, Frankenstein, and The Picture of Dorian Gray share the screen. In this new chapter of the story, the action moves from Victorian England to sunny California, during a time of intense political and societal tension. Read more about the new series below.

According to a press release from Showtime, Lane will be playing Lewis Michener, “a veteran officer in the LAPD, wise to the ways of the world and ruthless in pursuit of his goals,” who eventually becomes the partner/ mentor for the show’s lead character, Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto).

Lane is primarily known for his distinctive voice (he played Pumbaa in The Lion King), and in recent years he’s branched out into television roles in shows like Modern Family, The Good Wife, and American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson. I’m wondering how this Nathan Lane Penny Dreadful veteran cop character is going to fit into the unique landscape of this series…but at least Lane has played a police officer before, appearing in this goofy scene from 1993’s Addams Family Values:

Here’s the official description of the series:

A spiritual descendant of the original PENNY DREADFUL story set in Victorian-era London, PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS opens in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega is embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart. PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS explores an exciting mix of the supernatural and the combustible reality of the period, creating new occult myths and moral dilemmas within a genuine historical backdrop. This chapter is a bold new vision that will employ all new characters and storylines.

Production begins later this year. Paco Cabezas (The Alienist) is directing multiple episodes for creator/writer/showrunner John Logan. Zovatto (Don’t Breathe, It Follows), Jessica Garza (The Purge), Johnathan Nieves (New Amsterdam), and Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay) are set to star. Production begins later this year.