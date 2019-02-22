Natalie Dormer, who played Margaery Tyrell across five seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones, is heading to Showtime to play a demon in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, the upcoming spin-off of the network’s Victorian-era original series, which came to an end back in 2016. This “spiritual descendant” of the original drama takes place in Los Angeles in the 1930s and features an entirely new group of characters, and you can read all about Dormer’s demon below.

According to Showtime, Dormer has joined the Penny Dreadful: City of Angels cast as Magda, whom they describe as “a supernatural demon who can take the appearance of anyone she chooses and manifests in a number of guises throughout the story. Charismatic, clever and chameleonic, Magda is a dangerous enemy and an invaluable ally.”

“Charismatic” and “clever” are two words that could also be applied to Dormer’s Margaery Tyrell, a cunning character who cannily maneuvered her way into becoming the queen of Westeros while major players died all around her. I suppose they could also apply to Cressida, her character from The Hunger Games sequels who was a warrior/documentarian. Hopefully the shapeshifting nature of her character in City of Angels means that we’ll still get to see Dormer herself get significant face time in the series. Taking a macro look at the show, this part seems like a perfect character for an in-demand actress to play; if Dormer secures a high-profile role in a movie or another show and has a scheduling conflict, Penny Dreadful could easily depict her character in another form for an episode or two until she’s available to film again.

John Logan, the creator, writer, and showrunner of the original Penny Dreadful, is back in those roles here, while Daniel Zovatto (Don’t Breathe, It Follows), Jessica Garza (The Purge), and Johnathan Nieves (New Amsterdam) round out the cast so far. Production starts later this year.

Here’s the official description: