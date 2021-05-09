Lionsgate’s upcoming big screen adaptation of the video game franchise Borderlands already has a huge cast that includes the likes of Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, and more. But there’s one more addition that we’ve just learned about, and it’s someone who has a history with the Borderlands games.

Magician and comedian Penn Jillette, best known as one half of the duo known as Penn & Teller, recently revealed that he’s flying over to Budapest to take a role in the Borderlands movie. Find out what he revealed about his place in the Borderlands movie cast below.

During an episode of Penn’s Sunday School podcast, Penn Jillette revealed that he will be shooting a few scenes for the Borderlands movie. In the movie, Jillette will be playing a preacher overseeing a wedding, and there’s a fight scene that interrupts the nuptials. After the action is done, he ends up in a “space paddywagon” with Kevin Hart’s character Roland. Jillette said it’s a “very, very, very small part,” and most of the scenes will be with Hart.

This isn’t Jillette’s first brush with Borderlands though. Both Penn and Teller made an appearance in Borderlands 3 as Pain and Terror, a villain duo inspired by the magician duo. While Penn voiced Pain, since Teller is mostly a silent character, he didn’t lend his voice to the game. While it would have been fun to see them pop up as their game counterparts, we’re betting the movie won’t be following the story of the video games quite so closely.

Eli Roth is directing Borderlands with a script from Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin. The movie is only loosely based on the game franchise and follows a mysterious outlaw named Lilith (Cate Blanchett) who returns to the planet Pandora and is hired by the character Atlas (Edgar Ramirez) to find his missing daughter with the help of Roland (Kevin Hart), Dr. Patricia Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Krieg (Florian Munteanu), and Claptrap (Jack Black), fighting through its various monsters and bandits on a quest for unthinkable power.

Other stars in the Borderlands movie cast include Olivier Richters as Krom; Janina Gavankar as Commander Knoxx; Gina Gershon as Moxxi; Cheyenne Jackson as Jakobs; Charles Babalola as Hammerlock; Benjamin Byron Davis as Marcus; Steven Boyer as Scooter; Ryann Redmond as Ellie; and Bobby Lee as Larry.

Borderlands doesn’t have a release date yet, but production is currently underway, so we can expect it in 2022.